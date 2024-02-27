Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Eliminator 2

The Pro Kabaddi League season 10 playoffs started last night in Hyderabad. Three-time champions Patna Pirates defeated Dabang Delhi KC in the first Eliminator of the tournament, while Haryana Steelers crushed the Gujarat Giants in the second Eliminator.

With the win over Dabang Delhi KC, Patna Pirates have set up a semifinal clash against table-toppers Puneri Paltan tomorrow (February 28). Haryana Steelers will take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers tomorrow evening in the second semifinal.

In this article now, we will look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists after the Eliminator match between Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Dabang Delhi KC captain Ashu Malik gave it all against the Patna Pirates, but his team went down by 35-37. Malik scored 19 out of the 35 points earned by Delhi last night. His 19 points helped him become the new number one raider of the tournament.

Malik has ended his season with 276 raid points. Arjun Deshwal, who has 262 raid points, will be in action for Jaipur Pink Panthers in the semifinals. If Deshwal earns 15 more raid points, he will take the Best Raider award home again.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Mohit Nandal has attained the fourth position (Image: PKL)

Mohit Nandal earned seven tackle points while playing in the right cover position for Haryana Steelers against the Gujarat Giants last night. His excellent performance took him up to the fourth position in the Most Tackle Points list.

Nandal has 69 tackle points from 22 matches now. Meanwhile, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Krishan Dhull, and Yogesh Dahiya continue to be the top three defenders. Shadloui has 92 tackle points already. He will play a minimum of one match more. It seems unlikely that any of the other defenders will dethrone him as the number one defender this season.

Poll : Which raider will end at the top of the leaderboard? Arjun Deshwal Ashu Malik 0 votes