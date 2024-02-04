Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after GUJ vs TAM match

Gujarat Giants, Tamil Thalaivas, U Mumba, and Bengaluru Bulls were in action on a Super Sunday of Pro Kabaddi League at the Thayagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. Bengaluru Bulls beat U Mumba by 42-37 in the first match, followed by Gujarat Giants' comfortable 42-30 victory over the Tamil Thalaivas.

None of the top five raiders were in action earlier tonight. U Mumba's Guman Singh has missed his team's last two matches due to injury. Interestingly, Tamil Thalaivas did not field their top defender and captain Sagar Rathee in the starting seven tonight. He came on to the mat as a substitute later on against the Gujarat Giants.

Here are the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders in PKL 10 after the Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Ashu Malik, Arjun Deshwal, Maninder Singh, Pawan Sehrawat, and Guman Singh are the top five raiders of the season after the third day of the Delhi leg. Narender Kandola of Tamil Thalaivas is back in the Top 6 after his eight-point haul against the Gujarat Giants.

Kandola's tally stands at 141 raid points after 17 matches. He needs 11 more points to overtake Pawan Sehrawat and Guman Singh, who have 151 raid points each.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Sagar Rathee has attained the number one position (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

As mentioned ahead, Sagar Rathee did not feature in the starting seven tonight as Amirhossein Bastami played as the right corner for the Tamil Thalaivas. Rathee came on a substitute in the first half and executed a super tackle straightaway. Those were the only two tackle points he earned tonight.

Those two points helped Sagar level Mohammadreza Shadloui's tally of 65 tackle points this season. His teammate Sahil Gulia managed three tackle points, took his total to 58 tackle points and returned to the Top 6. He has the same tally as the fifth-placed Sumit Sangwan now.