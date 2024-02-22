Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after HAR vs BLR match

Pro Kabaddi season 10's league round culminated on Wednesday in Panchkula. The final double-header of the league stage featured a clash between UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan, followed by a battle between home side Haryana Steelers and the Bengaluru Bulls.

Puneri Paltan secured the top spot in the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 points table by beating UP Yoddhas 40-38. Later in the night, the Haryana Steelers suffered a 39-53 loss to the Bengaluru Bulls.

In this article now, we will look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders at the end of the league round.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

None of the top five raiders were in action on the final day of the league round. Arjun Deshwal, Ashu Malik, Pawan Sehrawat, Maninder Singh, and Narender Kandola continue to be the top five raiders of the tournament.

Only Arjun and Ashu's teams have qualified for the playoffs. Arjun has a small lead of five raid points over Ashu right now. It will be interesting to see which raider takes the Green Sleeve home.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Mohammadreza Shadloui tightened his grip over the top spot (Image: PKL)

Mohammadreza Shadloui committed too many errors in the first half of the match against UP Yoddhas, but the Puneri Paltan all-rounder bounced back and completed a High 5 in the second half. Shadloui now has 92 tackle points to his name from 22 matches.

The Iranian all-rounder is likely to win Best Defender because the next name on the leaderboard is Krishan Dhull, who has 73 tackle points. Considering that Shadloui will play at least one more match this season, it seems unlikely that Dhull will be able to overtake him in the playoffs round.

The PKL 10 playoffs will start on February 26 in Hyderabad.