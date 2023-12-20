Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after HAR vs GUJ match

A solitary match happened in Pro Kabaddi 2023 last night, where the Haryana Steelers defeated the Gujarat Giants. In a thrilling encounter at the Balewadi Sports Complex, Vinay's nine points guided the Steelers to a 31-29 victory.

Haryana Steelers' co-captain Mohit Nandal led the team from the front by scoring a High 5 in the defense. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants defense could not impress much against Haryana's raiders, leading to the team's loss.

On that note, let's take a look at the updated lists for Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points after the Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Maninder Singh, Surender Gill, Naveen Kumar, Bharat and Pawan Sehrawat continue to be the top five names on the raiders' leaderboard. Gujarat Giants' raider Sonu scored four raid points last night, taking his tally to 50 raid points this season. He holds the seventh place on the leaderboard.

Haryana Steelers' raider Vinay has climbed to the 11th spot after scoring eight raid points against the Gujarat Giants. He has 41 raid points in his account and can enter the Top 5 soon.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Sombir has jumped to the 2nd position in the list (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Sombir has climbed to the second spot on the defenders' leaderboard after earning three tackle points against the Haryana Steelers. The Gujarat Giants defender has amassed 17 tackle points in six games, the same as third-placed Mohammadreza Shadlu and fourth-placed Sahil Gulia.

Shubham Shinde is at the top of the list, with 23 tackle points from six matches. UP Yoddhas' Gurdeep completes the Top 5 of the list. He has earned 16 tackle points in five games so far.