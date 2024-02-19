Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after HAR vs PUN match

It was another night full of lopsided Pro Kabaddi League contests in Panchkula as Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan beat Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers, respectively. In the first match of the double-header night, Arjun Deshwal's Super 10 guided the Pink Panthers to a 45-36 win against the Giants.

Later in the second match, the home team, Haryana Steelers, suffered an embarrassing 36-51 defeat against Puneri Paltan. Notably, the Paltan rested some of their main players and still managed to record a 15-point victory.

In this article now, we will look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists after the Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Arjun Deshwal has regained the Green Sleeve by scoring a Super 10 against the Gujarat Giants. The Jaipur Pink Panthers raider earned 13 raid points in the game, which took his tally to 262 raid points from 22 matches.

Ashu Malik (257 raid points) has slipped to the second spot courtesy of Arjun Deshwal's Super 10. Maninder Singh, Pawan Sehrawat and Narender Kandola continue to hold their positions in the Top 5.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

No changes happened in the Top 5 of the Most Tackle Points list in PKL 10 (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

The Top 5 defenders of PKL 10 retained their positions after the double-header in Panchkula tonight. The league's number one defender Mohammadreza Shadloui extended his lead at the top by earning six tackle points against the Haryana Steelers. Shadloui now has 87 tackle points from 21 matches.

Krishan Dhull, Yogesh Dahiya, Sahil Gulia, and Ankush Rathee are the other defenders present in the Top 5. Considering that Shadloui will play at least two more matches in PKL 10, it seems unlikely that any of the other defenders will overtake him this season.