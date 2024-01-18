Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after JAI vs HAR match

The Jaipur leg of Pro Kabaddi League season 10 culminated last night (Wednesday, January 17) with a match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers. The home team ended the leg on a winning note as they defeated the Steelers by 37-27.

Before the clash between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers, fans witnessed a battle featuring Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi KC. The Giants registered a 31-26 win over the Delhi-based franchise in that contest.

Here are the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders in PKL 10 after the Jaipur leg.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Arjun Deshwal became the first raider to complete 150 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League's 10th edition. The Jaipur Pink Panthers raider earned nine points against the Haryana Steelers and took his tally to 157.

Ashu Malik registered yet another Super 10 against the Gujarat Giants. The Dabang Delhi KC captain overtook Maninder Singh on the leaderboard. Malik's 13 raid points against the Giants helped him attain the second position in the Most Raid Points list, with his total being 126. Maninder (120 raid points) has slipped to the third position.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Ankush Rathee has entered the Top 5 of the Most Tackle Points list (Image: PKL)

There were no changes to the top four of the defenders' leaderboard, with Shubham Shinde, Sahil Gulia, Mohammadreza Shaldoui, and Sagar Rathee retaining their positions. Ankush Rathee has climbed to the fifth position after earning a High 5 against the Haryana Steelers.

The young defender has 45 tackle points from 14 matches in his account. His rise has pushed Sumit Sangwan down to number six on the leaderboard. Sumit (44 tackle points) will have an opportunity to regain his place in the top five when the UP Yoddhas take on the Patna Pirates at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.