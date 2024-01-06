Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after MUM vs BLR match

The Mumbai leg of Pro Kabaddi 2023 started last night with two thrilling encounters. Three-time champions Patna Pirates lost to Ashu Malik's Dabang Delhi KC by one point in the first game. In the next match, home team U Mumba defeated the Bengaluru Bulls 40-35.

Multiple raiders scored Super 10s in the two contests. Captain Ashu Malik led Delhi from the front by scoring 10 raid points, while Sachin Tanwar earned 10 points for the Patna Pirates. In the U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls match, the home team's right corner Bittu scored six tackle points.

In this article now, we will look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists after the U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Arjun Deshwal and Maninder Singh continue to be the top two raiders of the tournament. Sachin Tanwar has climbed to the third position after scoring a Super 10 against Dabang Delhi KC. Sachin's tally stands at 89 raid points, which is just one point less than table-topper Deshwal.

Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill have dropped to fourth and fifth positions because of Sachin's rise. Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC captain Ashu Malik has entered the Top 6 after scoring a Super 10 against the Patna Pirates. Malik is sixth with 86 raid points.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Krishan Dhull has attained the 3rd spot on the leaderboard (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

A couple of changes happened in the Top 6 of the Most Tackle Points list as well. Patna Pirates' defender Krishan Dhull has moved up to the third spot, thanks to his three tackle points against Dabang Delhi KC. Krishan has earned a total of 33 tackle points from 10 matches.

Saurabh Nandal has returned to the Top 5 after scoring four tackle points against U Mumba, which took his tally to 32. Sumit continues to be the No. 1 defender of the competition.