Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after MUM vs TEL match

The penultimate day of Pro Kabaddi season 10's league round featured an exciting clash between U Mumba and Telugu Titans. The two franchises played out a thrilling 45-45 draw at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula on Tuesday.

In a high-scoring encounter, both teams ensured that they earned three points each. U Mumba finished 10th in the points table, while Telugu Titans settled for the 12th spot.

On that note, we will look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after the U Mumba vs Telugu Titans game.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Telugu Titans captain Pawan Sehrawat has attained the third position in the Most Raid Points list after scoring 14 raid points against U Mumba. Sehrawat became the third raider to complete 200 raid points this season. He ended with 202 raid points from 21 matches.

Arjun Deshwal and Ashu Malik continue to be the top two raiders of the season. One of the two raiders will take the Best Raider of PKL 10 award home.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

No changes happened in the Top 5 of the defenders' leaderboard (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

The top five defenders of the season continue to hold their respective positions after the U Mumba vs Telugu Titans match. Mohammadreza Shadloui, Krishan Dhull, Yogesh Dahiya, Sahil Gulia, and Ankush Rathee are the top five names on the defenders' leaderboard.

Puneri Paltan's all-rounder Shadloui will be in action on Wednesday evening. On the final day of the league round, UP Yoddhas will lock horns with Puneri Paltan while Bengaluru Bulls will challenge home team Haryana Steelers.

Shadloui has 87 tackle points from 21 matches. He will aim to extend his lead at the top and even try to complete 100 tackle points in PKL 10.