Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TAM vs HAR match

Two one-sided matches happened in Pro Kabaddi 2023 earlier tonight in Chennai. Former champions Dabang Delhi KC beat the Bengal Warriors in a rematch of the seventh season's final.

Later in the evening, Tamil Thalaivas suffered their third consecutive defeat on home turf as the Haryana Steelers crushed them by 42-29. Right corner defender Rahul Sethpal stole the show by scoring seven tackle points for the Steelers.

In this article, we will look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after the Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi League 2023

Bengal Wariors skipper Maninder Singh has moved up to the number one position on the raiders' leaderboard. Singh has 78 raid points to his name after eight matches. He scored six raid points in a losing cause against Dabang Delhi KC earlier tonight.

Naveen Kumar has climbed to the fourth spot after recording a Super 10 against the Bengal Warriors. The Dabang Delhi KC captain made a fantastic return from injury and earned 11 raid points, taking his tally to 67 raid points from five games this season.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Sahil Gulia has become the number one defender of PKL 10 (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Tamil Thalaivas' left corner defender Sahil Gulia performed well against the Haryana Steelers and scored 10 tackle points. Despite his brilliance, the Thalaivas lost by a big margin. Gulia has become the number one defender of the tournament, with his total tackle points being 30 now.

Shubham Shinde has slipped to the second spot despite scoring four tackle points against Dabang Delhi KC. He has 29 tackle points after eight games. Haryana Steelers' co-captain Jaideep Dahiya has attained the sixth spot in the standings. He earned seven tackle points against the Thalaivas and took his tally to 21.