Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TEL vs DEL match

Two exciting matches took place in Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at the Balewadi Sports Complex on Saturday night. Home team Puneri Paltan returned to winning ways by crushing the Bengal Warriors 49-19 in a one-sided contest.

The later, former champions Dabang Delhi KC locked horns with Pawan Sehrawat's Telugu Titans. Once again, the Titans emerged as the losers despite a Super 10 from skipper Pawan.

Several raid points and tackle points were scored last night in Pune. Here's a look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after the Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Naveen Kumar has become the new number-one raider of PKL 10. The Dabang Delhi KC skipper scored 14 raid points last night to jump to the top spot. He now has 56 raid points to his name.

Bharat Hooda has dropped to the second spot, owing to Naveen's rise. Telugu Titans skipper Pawan Sehrawat continued his fine form and recorded 14 points against Dabang Delhi KC. Sehrawat has moved up to the third position, with his total being 53 raid points in PKL 10.

Maninder Singh scored seven raid points for Bengal Warriors last night but slipped to the fourth position, with his tally being 52 raid points.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Mohammadreza Shadlu has climbed to the 3rd position

One change happened in the top five of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 defenders' leaderboard, with Mohammadreza Shadlu climbing to the third position. The Puneri Paltan all-rounder earned six tackle points last night against the Bengal Warriors.

Shadlu now has 15 tackle points to his name. Bengal Warriors' Shubham Shinde continues to be at the helm of the Most Tackle Points list despite managing just a solitary tackle point against Puneri Paltan last night.