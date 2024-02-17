Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TEL vs JAI match

Pro Kabaddi League action resumed in Haryana last night at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium. Home side Haryana Steelers qualified for the PKL 10 playoffs by defeating the Patna Pirates in the first match of the Haryana leg.

Later in the evening, the Telugu Titans squandered a first-half lead and suffered a 44-51 defeat the hands of the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Titans skipper Pawan Sehrawat scored a Super 10 and High 5 in the match, but his team lost the contest by seven points.

In this article now, we will look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists of the season after the Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers game.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Arjun Deshwal has returned to the helm of the raiders' leaderboard after scoring 16 raid points against the Telugu Titans. His total stands at 249 raid points from 21 matches, which is nine more than Ashu Malik, who has dropped down to the second position.

Telugu Titans skipper Pawan Sehrawat has jumped from fourth to third position after scoring 17 raid points against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Sehrawat's tally reads 188 raid points now, the same as fourth-placed Maninder Singh.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

No changes took place in the Top 6 of the defenders' leaderboard (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Ankush Rathee played as a substitute last night for the Jaipur Pink Panthers. He could not open his account and continues to be in the third position on the Most Tackle Points list.

Mohammadreza Shadloui and Krishan Dhull continue to be the top two defenders of the tournment. Sagar Rathee, Sahil Gulia and Yogesh Dahiya are the other names present in the Top 6. None of the top six defenders will be in action tonight in the PKL in Haryana.