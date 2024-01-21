Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TEL vs UP match

The Telugu Titans recorded their first home win of Pro Kabaddi 2023 against the UP Yoddhas last night at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. Pawan Sehrawat led his team from the front by scoring 16 points as the Titans defeated the Yoddhas 49-32.

Before the match between the Telugu Titans and the UP Yoddhas, fans at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium witnessed a match between Dabang Delhi KC and U Mumba. Delhi completed a double over the Mumbai-based franchise by winning last night's encounter 39-33.

Here are the updated lists for Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023 after the Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Pawan Sehrawat has attained the third position in the Most Raid Points list after scoring a Super 10 against the UP Yoddhas. The Telugu Titans captain stole the show by scoring 15 raid points and a tackle point. His tally now stands at 129 raid points from 13 matches.

Ashu Malik led Dabang Delhi KC from the front by aggregating 17 raid points against U Mumba. The Delhi captain reduced the gap between himself and number one raider Arjun Deshwal (157 raid points) to just 14 points on the leaderboard.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

No changes took place in the Top 6 of the Most Tackle Points list (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

The top six of the defenders' leaderboard continue to hold their respective positions. Sumit Sangwan had an opportunity to become the number one defender, but the UP Yoddhas left corner failed to open his account against the Telugu Titans. He remains fifth on the leaderboard, with 45 tackle points from 15 games.

Three of the top six defenders will be in action tonight. The Tamil Thalaivas' Sagar and Sahil Gulia will take to the mat against the Bengaluru Bulls, while the Puneri Paltan's Mohammadreza Shadloui will don the Pune jersey against the Gujarat Giants.

It will be exciting to see which defenders end at the top tonight.