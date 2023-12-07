Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after UP vs HAR match

Two lopsided games took place in Pro Kabaddi League 2023 last night (December 6).Three-time champions Patna Pirates opened their PKL 10 campaign against Pawan Sehrawat's Telugu Titans. After that, Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas (UP) locked horns with the Haryana Steelers (HAR).

Patna crushed the Titans in the first match of the night. A complete team performance helped the Pirates cruise to a 50-28. Pawan Sehrawat scored a Super 10 for the Titans, but his efforts went in vain.

Later in the second game, the UP Yoddhas beat the Haryana Steelers by 57-27. Captain Pardeep Narwal led the Yoddhas from the front with a Super 10, helping the team record its first win of the season.

In this article, we will look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after the UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Pawan Sehrawat has jumped to the second position in the Most Raid Points list after scoring a Super 10 against the Patna Pirates. The Telugu Titans captain now has 21 raid points to his name from two matches.

UP Yoddhas' Surender Gill has entered the top 3 after earning 13 raid points against the Haryana Steelers. Gill has 20 points in his account, the same as fourth-placed Mohammadamir Zafardanesh. Gujarat Giants' Sonu is at the top with 32 raid points.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Sumit has become the new number one defender of PKL 10 (Image: PKL)

Sumit was in top form last night against the Haryana Steelers. The UP Yoddhas defender earned eight tackle points, taking his total to 10 tackle points from two matches. He has overtaken Fazel Atrachali, Sombir and Mahender Singh on the Most Tackle Points list.

UP Yoddhas' all-rounder Gurdeep has entered the top 5 as well. Gurdeep scored a High 5 against the Haryana Steelers and now has seven tackle points from two matches.