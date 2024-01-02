Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after UP vs PAT match

It was an eventful evening in Pro Kabaddi 2023 last night (January 1) as the UP Yoddhas (UP) battled Patna Pirates (PAT) and Telugu Titans locked horns with Puneri Paltan. Home team UP Yoddhas suffered their second consecutive defeat on home turf, with the Patna Pirates handing them a 41-48 loss.

Before that, Puneri Paltan crushed the Telugu Titans 54-18. Despite Pawan Sehrawat's return from injury, the Titans lost by a massive margin of 36 points against Puneri Paltan.

In this article, we will look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists of PKL 2023 after the UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates game.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Maninder Singh and Surender Gill retained the top two positions in the Most Raid Points list. UP Yoddhas captain Pardeep Narwal has attained the third spot after a fantastic performance against the Patna Pirates. Narwal earned 21 raid points against his former franchise to take his tally to 81 raid points in 10 matches this season.

Sachin Tanwar earned 13 raid points for Patna Pirates against UP Yoddhas. His Super 10 has helped him achieve the fourth position on the leaderboard with total 79 raid points to his name. Bharat Hooda has slipped to fifth position from third due to Pardeep and Sachin's rise.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Mohammadreza Shadloui is back in the Top 5 of the leaderboard

Mohammadreza Shadloui has climbed to the fifth position on the defenders' leaderboard after earning four tackle points against the Telugu Titans. The Puneri Paltan all-rounder has a total of 29 tackle points now.

Krishan Dhull moved up from fifth to fourth position, courtesy of his four tackle points against UP Yoddhas. Sahil Gulia, Shubham Shinde and Sumit Sangwan continue to own the top three spots on the Most Tackle Points list.