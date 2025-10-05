Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BEN vs TAM

The Bengaluru Bulls ended their two-match losing streak with a win over the Tamil Thalaivas in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 match on Sunday, October 5. They defeated the Thalaivas 33-29.
Iranian all-rounder Alireza Mirzaian top-scored for the Bengaluru Bulls with nine raid points. Sanjay Dhull scored a High 5 while Deepak Sankar continued his solid run with a key performance. Akash Shinde also scored four valuable raid points for the Bulls.
For the Tamil Thalaivas, skipper Arjun Deshwal put up an impressive display. Rohit Beniwal scored six raid points. Nitesh Kumar also continued his stellar form in defense this season. However, they failed to win the game despite their efforts.
On that note, let us take a look at the Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the match between the Bulls and the Thalaivas.
Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
With nine raid points against the Bulls, Thalaivas skipper Arjun Deshwal added to his tally. He now has 127 raid points and retained his third position in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard.
Telugu Titans' star raider Bharat Hooda picked up 14 raid points against the UP Yoddhas. He moved to the fifth position with 104 raid points. Bengal Warriorz skipper Devank Dalal is at the top of the list. He has 181 raid points from ten games.
Ashu Malik remained second in the list. The Dabang Delhi skipper has 234 raid points from ten matches. Nitin Kumar Dhankar of the Jaipur Pink Panthers retained his fourth position with 109 raid points to his name.
Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
Bengaluru Bulls' Deepak Sankar bagged four tackles against the Thalaivas. He took his tally to 34 tackle points. Deepak moved to the fourth position on the defenders' leaderboard.
As a result, Ashish Malik dropped from fourth to fifth. He has 33 tackle points from nine matches. Gaurav Khatri retained his second position with 38 tackle points from 12 matches. Haryana Steelers' skipper Jaideep Dahiya also retained his second spot with 37 tackle points.
Nitesh Kumar scored four tackle points against the Bulls. He consolidated his position at the top of the list with 46 tackle points.