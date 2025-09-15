Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BEN vs TEL

Bengaluru Bulls put on a thrilling show to snatch a last-minute victory over the Telugu Titans in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Monday, September 15. They registered a 34-32 win. Alireza Mirzaian once again stood out for the Bulls with another Supr 10. He scored 11 raid points, including 10 touch points and a bonus point.

Youngster Ganesha Hanamantagol had a night to remember, claiming seven raid points. His match-winning Super Raid in the dying moments of the contest sealed the deal for the Bulls.

On the other hand, Bharat and skipper Vijay Malik were the key performers for the Titans. Bharat scored a Super 10 while Vijay scored nine raid points. However, their efforts were not good enough as they lost the game eventually. The Bulls moved to the fourth spot on the points table while the Titans dropped down to fifth.

On that note, here is the list of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in Pro Kaaddi 2025 after the game between the Bulls and the Titans.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Bharat Hooda put up a magnificent display for the Titans against the Bulls. He scored 13 raid points, including 10 touch points and three tackle points. With this, he made a massive jump from the tenth to the fifth position on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard. He took his tally to 64 raid points from seven matches.

All the others in the top five retained their positions. Devank Dalal remained at the top. The Bengal Warriorz' skipper has 76 raid points from five games. Ashu Malik, captain of Dabang Delhi, remained second with 75 raid points from five outings.

Nitin Kumar Dhankar of the Jaipur Pink Panthers remained third. He has 74 raid points from six matches. Patna Pirates' Ayan Lohchab remained fourth. He has 67 raid points from five games.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Bengaluru Bulls defender Deepak Sankar bagged two tackle points against the Titans. He took his tally to 19 tackle points from six games. Deepak moved up from fifth to the third position on the defender's leaderboard.

Following his rise, Vishal Bhardwaj dropped from third to fourth. He has 17 tackle points from seven games. Further, Gurdeep also slipped a position from fourth to fifth. He also has 17 tackle points to his name.

Gaurav Khatri retained his top spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 defenders charts. He has 26 tackle points from seven games. Meanwhile, Sumit Sangwan with 19 tackle points from five matches also retained his second spot.

