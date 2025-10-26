Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BEN vs TEL

Telugu Titans recorded a thrilling victory in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 Mini-Qualifier. They beat the Bengaluru Bulls 37-32 on Sunday, October 26. The Titans progressed to the third Eliminator, whereas the Bulls will now have to play the second Eliminator.

Titans skipper Vijay Malik and Bharat Hooda continued their excellent partnership this season. Both raiders picked up a Super 10 each. Ajit Pawar, Sagar, and Aman scored two tackle points each.

For the Bulls, Alireza Mirzaian was the top performer once again. He picked up yet another Super 10. Akash Shinde scored four raid points while Ashish Malik picked up five. Satyapa Matti bagged four tackle points.

Amid the Playoffs, here is the list of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the Mini-Qualifier between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Ayan Lohchab's dream run in Pro Kabaddi 2025 continued. The Patna Pirates' star scored 20 raid points against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Eliminator 1. He took his tally to 275 raid points. Ayan replaced Devank Dalal at the top of the raiders' leaderboard.

As a result, Devank dropped to the second position with 271 raid points, with Ayan moving up. With 11 raid points against the Titans, Alireza Mirzaian took his tally to 191 raid points and retained his fourth position.

Bharat Hooda scored 12 raid points against the Bulls. He took his tally to 184 raid points and retained his fifth position. Arjun Deshwal, with 209 raid points, remained third on the list.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Navdeep scored six tackle points against the Panthers. The Pirates' defender took his tally to 63 tackle points. He moved from fourth to third position on the defenders' leaderboard.

Deepan Sankar scored two tackle points against the Titans. He now has 61 tackle points. However, Deepak dropped from third to fourth position with Navdeep's rise. Jaideep Dahiya, Nitesh Kumar, and Sunil Kumar retained their respective positions.

Jaideep remained at the top with 68 tackle points. Nitesh remained second with 63 tackle points, while Sunil remained fifth with 52 tackle points.

