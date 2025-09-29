Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after DEL vs HAR

Dabang Delhi walked away with a nail-biting 38-37 victory over the Haryana Steelers in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 fixture on Monday, September 29. They continued to remain atop the points table with this win.

Dabamg Delhi skipper Ashu Malik showcased his brilliance once again. He scored yet another Super 10. Neeraj Narwal, with five raid points and Surjeet Singh, with three tackle points, were the other notable contributors.

For the Haryana Steelers, Vinay had an unforgettable night on the mat. He bagged 18 raid points. Skipper Jaideep also rose to the occasion with a magnificent High 5. Unfortunately, their efforts were in vain as they ended up losing an extremely close contest.

That said, here is a look at the Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points list in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after a thrilling clash between Delhi and Haryana.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Ashu Malik's stellar performance saw him bag 15 raid points against Haryana. With his seventh Super 10 of the season, he took his tally to 121 raid points. Ashu moved from the third to the second position on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard.

As a result, Jaipur Pink Panthers' Nitin Kumar Dhankar slipped from second to third position. He has 109 raid points from nine games. Tamil Thalaivas' skipper Arjun Deshwal remained fourth with 94 raid points. Patna Pirates' Ayan Lohchab, with 91 raid points, remained fifth.

Meanwhile, Devank Dalal continues to remain at the top of the list with 131 raid points. Ashu Malik closed in on him with his brilliant display. However, Devank is still comfortably ahead by 10 points.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Haryana Steelers skipper Jaideep Dahiya asserted his dominance on the mat. He picked up seven tackle points and took his tally to 31 tackle points. Jaideep is now third on the defenders' charts.

UP Yoddhas' skipper Sumit Sangwan scored four tackle points against the Gujarat Giants. He moved from third to the top spot on the list with 33 tackle points. Nitesh Kumar, who also has 33 tackle points, dropped from first to second position.

Gaurav Khatri, who was second with 30 tackle points, slipped to the fourth spot. Further, Ashish Malik dropped from fourth to fifth with 28 tackle points.

