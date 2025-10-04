Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after GUJ vs BEN

Gujarat Giants secured their third win in Pro Kabaddi 2025 by defeating Bengal Warriors on Saturday, October 4. They beat them 47-40 and moved to the tenth spot on the table.

Gujarat Giants skipper Rakesh scored a solid Super 10. He bagged 18 raid points. Mohammadreza Shadloui scored his first High 5 of the season with five tackle points. Ankit Dahiya put in an impressive all-round display with nine points. These included five raid points and four tackle points.

For the Bengal Warriorz, skipper Devank Dalal continued his unreal run this season. He picked up yet another massive Super 10 for fun. However, he was once again let down by his team. There were no other notable performers to support him enough.

That said, here is the list of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the game between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriorz.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Devank Dalal showcased his brilliance on the mat once again. The Bengal Warriorz skipper has been extremely consistent with 10 Super 10s from as many games. Against the Giants, he picked up a massive 25 raid points. Devank took his tally to 181 raid points to consolidate his position at the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard.

There was no change in the top five after this game. Dabang Delhi captain Ashu Malik remained second with 134 raid points. Tamil Thalaivas' skipper Arjun Deshwal remained third with 118 raid points.

Jaipur Pink Panthers' Nitin Kumar Dhankar, who did not play in their game against the Puneri Paltan due to injury, remained fourth. He has 109 raid points. Patna Pirates' Ayan Lohchab remained fifth with 104 raid points.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Puneri Paltan's Gaurav Khatri scored two tackle points against the Panthers. He added to his tally, taking it to 38 tackle points. Gaurav moved from third to second position in the defenders' charts.

As a result, Jaideep Dahiya dropped from second to third. Jaideep has 37 tackle points. Bengal Warriorz' Ashish Malik bagged two tackle points. With a total of 33 tackle points, he moved to the fourth position. Following his rise, Sumit Sangwan dropped from fourth to fifth with 33 tackle points.

Nitesh Kumar remained at the top with 42 tackle points to his name.

