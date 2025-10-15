Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after GUJ vs TAM

Gujarat Giants registered their second consecutive victory in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat the Tamil Thalaivas 42-35 on Wednesday, October 15. The Giants entered the top eight and are in contention to make the playoffs.
Himanshu Singh impressed once again with another Super 10. He scored 13 raid points for the Giants. Notable performances came from Ankit Dahiya and Mohammadreza Shadloui. Ankit picked up six tackle points. Shadloui scored four tackle points and two raid points.
For the Tamil Thalaivas, it was once again skipper Arjun Deshwal who scored the most points. He bagged another Super 10. Moein Shafaghi also scored seven raid points. Nitesh Kumar continued to impress in the defense.
That said, here is the list of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the game between the Giants and the Thalaivas.
Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
In the first game, Bharat Hooda scored 16 raid points against Bengal Warriorz. The Telugu Titans' raider now has 136 raid points. He is placed fifth on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard.
In the same game, Bengal Warriorz skipper Devank Dalal scored 17 raid points. With a total of 237 raid points, Devank continued to hold onto his top spot firmly. Arjun Deshwal scored 12 raid points against the Giants. He added to his tally and remained second with 178 raid points.
Meanwhile, Ayan Lohchab retained his third spot with 155 raid points. Ashu Malik also retained his fourth position with 146 raid points.
Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
Tamil Thalaivas' Nitesh Kumar continued to top the defenders' leaderboard. He scored four tackle points against the Giants. Nitesh now has 60 tackle points to his name this season.
Puneri Paltan's Gaurav Khatri made it back into the top five. With seven tackle points against Jaipur Pink Panthers, he took his tally to 50 tackle points. Gaurav is second on the list.
As a result, Jaideep Dahiya dropped from second to third position. The Haryana Steelers skipper has 48 tackle points. Saurabh Nandal, with 45 tackle points. slipped from third to fourth. Deepak Sankar, also with 45 tackle points, dropped from fourth to fifth.