Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after GUJ vs TAM

Gujarat Giants registered their second consecutive victory in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat the Tamil Thalaivas 42-35 on Wednesday, October 15. The Giants entered the top eight and are in contention to make the playoffs.

Ad

Himanshu Singh impressed once again with another Super 10. He scored 13 raid points for the Giants. Notable performances came from Ankit Dahiya and Mohammadreza Shadloui. Ankit picked up six tackle points. Shadloui scored four tackle points and two raid points.

For the Tamil Thalaivas, it was once again skipper Arjun Deshwal who scored the most points. He bagged another Super 10. Moein Shafaghi also scored seven raid points. Nitesh Kumar continued to impress in the defense.

Ad

Trending

That said, here is the list of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the game between the Giants and the Thalaivas.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

In the first game, Bharat Hooda scored 16 raid points against Bengal Warriorz. The Telugu Titans' raider now has 136 raid points. He is placed fifth on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard.

In the same game, Bengal Warriorz skipper Devank Dalal scored 17 raid points. With a total of 237 raid points, Devank continued to hold onto his top spot firmly. Arjun Deshwal scored 12 raid points against the Giants. He added to his tally and remained second with 178 raid points.

Ad

Meanwhile, Ayan Lohchab retained his third spot with 155 raid points. Ashu Malik also retained his fourth position with 146 raid points.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Gaurav Khatri moved to the second position (Image Credits: PKL)

Tamil Thalaivas' Nitesh Kumar continued to top the defenders' leaderboard. He scored four tackle points against the Giants. Nitesh now has 60 tackle points to his name this season.

Ad

Puneri Paltan's Gaurav Khatri made it back into the top five. With seven tackle points against Jaipur Pink Panthers, he took his tally to 50 tackle points. Gaurav is second on the list.

As a result, Jaideep Dahiya dropped from second to third position. The Haryana Steelers skipper has 48 tackle points. Saurabh Nandal, with 45 tackle points. slipped from third to fourth. Deepak Sankar, also with 45 tackle points, dropped from fourth to fifth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More