Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after HAR vs GUJ

Haryana Steelers came back from their previous defeat to register a huge win over Gujarat Giants in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat them 50-32 on Tuesday, October 21. The defending champions also sealed their spot in the playoffs with this win.

Shivam Patare and Vinay stood out for the Steelers. Both raiders bagged Super 10s. Shivam picked up 16 raid points while Vinay scored 14 raid points. Neeraj picked up four tackle points while Hardeep bagged three tackle points.

For the Giants, Himanshu Singh starred with 15 raid points. Ankit Dahiya scored four raid points. Lucky Sharma and Mohammadreza Shadloui scored two tackle points each. However, it was not enough to take them even close to the Steelers' score.

That said, here is a look at the lists of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the match between the Steelers and the Giants.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

There was no change in the top five on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard. Bengal Warriorz' skipper Devank Dalal remained at the top with 271 raid points from 16 matches. Patn Pirates' Ayan Lohchab remained second with 213 raid points.

Tamil Thalaivas' captain Arjun Deshwal scored 20 raid points against the Warriorz. With another Super 10, he became the third player to cross 200 raid points this season. He retained his third position with 209 raid points.

Telugu Titans' Bharat Hooda remained in fourth place with 157 raid points. Alireza Mirzaian of the Bengaluru Bulls remained fifth with 156 raid points.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Nitesh Kumar scored three tackle points against the Warriorz. The Thalaivas' defender took his tally to 65 tackle points. He moved from second to first position on the defenders' leaderboard.

As a result, Jaideep Dahiya dropped from first to second position. Jaideep scored just one tackle point against the Giants. He took his tally to 64 tackle points. With 50 tackle points, Puneri Paltan's Gaurav Khatri retained his third spot.

Deepak Sankar and Fazel Atrachali also retained their fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Deepak has 49 tackle points from 15 games, while Fazel has the same number of tackle points from 17 matches.

