Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after JAI vs TAM

Tamil Thalaivas registered a much-needed 37-28 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers on Saturday, September 27, in the Pro Kabaddi 2025. They ended on the winning side after three successive defeats.
Thalaivas' skipper Arjun Deshwal led from the front with a terrific Super 10. Defenders Suresh Jadhav and Nitesh Kumar put in magnificent performances. Suresh scored five tackle points while Nitesh also scored a High 5.
For Jaipur Pink Panthers, Nitin Kumar Dhankar continued his impressive run. However, he did not find enough support from the other raiders. Defenders Aryan Kumar and Deepanshu Khatri picked up three tackle points each.
On that note, let us take a look at the list of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the clash between the Panthers and the Thalaivas.
Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
Bengal Warriorz skipper Devank Dalal further consolidated his position at the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard. He delivered a stunning performance and scored a massive Super 10, picking up 22 raid points against the Patna Pirates. He took his tally to 131 raid points from eight matches.
Jaipur's Nitin Kumar Dhankar scored eight raid points against the Thalaivas. He now has 109 raid points from nine games. Nitin moved up from third to second position in the list. As a result of his rise, Dabang Delhi skipper Ashu Malik slipped from second to third with 106 raid points.
Thalaivas' skipper Arjun Deshwal picked up 13 raid points against Jaipur. He now has 94 raid points and is placed fourth. Patna Pirates' Ayab Lohchab moved back into the top five. He is placed fifth with 91 raid points, having scored 15 raid points against the Warriorz.
Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
Thalaivas' defender Nitesh Kumar continued to perform well this season. He bagged seven tackle points against Jaipur. With 33 tackle points from nine games, he moved to the top of the defenders' charts.
As a result, Puneri Paltan's Gaurav Khatri dropped from first to second position. He has 30 tackle points from nine matches. UP Yoddhas' skipper Sumit Sangwan slipped from second to third with 29 tackle points.
Bengal Warriorz' Ashish Malik picked up a High 5 with five tackle points. He moved to the fourth position with 28 tackle points. Bengaluru Bulls' captain Yogesh Dahiya dropped from third to fifth with 27 tackle points.