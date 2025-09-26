"Yes there is pressure as the game was tight" - UP Yoddhas' skipper reflects on tie-breaker win against Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi 2025

UP Yoddhas' skipper Sumit Sangwan opened up on their close victory over the Bengaluru Bulls in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 match on Thursday, September 25. The game was tied 36-36, and the Yoddhas won 6-5 in the five tie-breaker raids.

Talking about the game, Sumit admitted that there was pressure as it was a close affair. He also revealed how they had plans against specific players from the opposition.

"Yes there is pressure as the game was tight. Our coach was telling us who to send to raid so we had our planning in place. Even for the tie breaker we had come with good planning. Our coach had told us who we have to be careful and tight against and we played in the same way," he said in the post-match press conference.

The UP Yoddhas' skipper led from the front. He scored four tackle points and took his tally to 29 tackle points. Bhavani Rajput also put up a solid display, scoring a Super 10, including nine touch points and a bonus point. Gagan Gowda also made a key contribution with six raid points.

UP Yoddhas registered their second consecutive victory. They are now seventh on the table with four wins and eight points.

UP Yoddhas' coach reflects on tight win against Bengaluru Bulls

UP Yoddhas' assistant coach Upendra Malik also reflected on the tight win against the Bengaluru Bulls. He opined that the back-to-back wins after defeats showcased the confidence of the team.

He also added that self-belief and trust among each other helped them win such a close battle.

"We have won the last two games but we had lost before that so it reflects the confidence of the team. Even today the situation was such that the match could have gone anywhere. But when you have belief in yourself and your teammates, only then you can win such games. Tough situations came time and again today but we have to do this. It could have gone anywhere but we are happy that we won in the end," he said.

The Yoddhas had lost four matches on the bounce before beating the Tamil Thalaivas and the Bulls in their last two games. They will be keen to carry the momentum forward from this stage.

