Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after MUM vs GUJ

U Mumba pulled off another terrific win in Pro Kabaddi 2025 on Thursday, October 02. They beat the Gujarat Giants 40-25 to register their second consecutive win. U Mumba moved to the fourth spot with this result.
Sandeep had another magnificent outing for them. He scored back-to-back Super 10s and notched up 15 raid points this time around. Captain Sunil Kumar led from the front once again with a High 5. He scored seven tackle points. Rinku also picked up a High 5.
For the Gujarat Giants, Lucky Sharma was their top performer with six tackle points. Ankit Dahiya was another notable performer, with four raid points. However, there was not much from the other players. The Giants failed to come together as a unit.
On that note, here is the list of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the game between U Mumba and Gujarat Giants.
Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
Once again, there were no changes to the top five in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard. Tamil Thalaivas' skipper Arjun Deshwal is fifth with 96 raid points from ten matches. Ayan Lohchab of the Patna Pirates is above him in fourth position with 104 raid points.
At number three is Jaipur Pink Panthers' Nitin Kumar Dhankar. Nitin has 109 raid points from ten matches. In the second position is Dabang Delhi captain Ashu Malik. Ashu has 121 raid points from nine outings.
At the top of the list is Bengal Warriorz' skipper Devank Dalal. Devank is having a terrific season so far. He has piled on 156 raid points from nine matches. Devank's consistency has been unreal.
Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
Puneri Paltan's Gaurav Khatri scored four tackle points against the Bengaluru Bulls. He took his tally to 36 tackle points. Gaurav moved from fourth to second position on the defenders' leaderboard.
As a result, Sumit Sangwan dropped from second to third. The UP Yoddhas' skipper has 33 tackle points. Haryana Steelers skipper Jaideep Dahiya also slipped from third to fourth position. He has 32 tackle points.
Ashish Malik remained fifth with 31 tackle points, while Nitesh Kumar is at the top with 38 tackle points.