Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after MUM vs GUJ

U Mumba pulled off another terrific win in Pro Kabaddi 2025 on Thursday, October 02. They beat the Gujarat Giants 40-25 to register their second consecutive win. U Mumba moved to the fourth spot with this result.

Ad

Sandeep had another magnificent outing for them. He scored back-to-back Super 10s and notched up 15 raid points this time around. Captain Sunil Kumar led from the front once again with a High 5. He scored seven tackle points. Rinku also picked up a High 5.

For the Gujarat Giants, Lucky Sharma was their top performer with six tackle points. Ankit Dahiya was another notable performer, with four raid points. However, there was not much from the other players. The Giants failed to come together as a unit.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here is the list of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the game between U Mumba and Gujarat Giants.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Once again, there were no changes to the top five in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard. Tamil Thalaivas' skipper Arjun Deshwal is fifth with 96 raid points from ten matches. Ayan Lohchab of the Patna Pirates is above him in fourth position with 104 raid points.

Ad

At number three is Jaipur Pink Panthers' Nitin Kumar Dhankar. Nitin has 109 raid points from ten matches. In the second position is Dabang Delhi captain Ashu Malik. Ashu has 121 raid points from nine outings.

At the top of the list is Bengal Warriorz' skipper Devank Dalal. Devank is having a terrific season so far. He has piled on 156 raid points from nine matches. Devank's consistency has been unreal.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Puneri Paltan's Gaurav Khatri scored four tackle points against the Bengaluru Bulls. He took his tally to 36 tackle points. Gaurav moved from fourth to second position on the defenders' leaderboard.

Ad

As a result, Sumit Sangwan dropped from second to third. The UP Yoddhas' skipper has 33 tackle points. Haryana Steelers skipper Jaideep Dahiya also slipped from third to fourth position. He has 32 tackle points.

Ashish Malik remained fifth with 31 tackle points, while Nitesh Kumar is at the top with 38 tackle points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More