Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PUN vs TEL

Puneri Paltan's all-round effort during their Pro Kabaddi 2025 fixture against the Telugu Titans resulted in a 39-33 win for them on Saturday, September 13. Skipper Aslam Inamdar scored seven points and led from the front.

Ad

Pankaj Mohite and Aditya Shinde also scored five raid points each, while Gaurav Khatri and Vishaj Bhardwaj scored High 5s. A complete effort saw them move back to the top of the points table. It was their second consecutive win.

For the Titans, Bharat put in an impressive effort, bagging 11 raid points. Skipper Vijay Malik scored six raid points while Avi Duhan scored four tackle points. However, it was not enough to get them over the line. Despite the defeat, the Titans retained their fourth position on the table.

Ad

Trending

That said, here is a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists after the Pro Kabaddi 2025 fixture between Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Bengal Warriorz' captain Devank Dalal continues to remain at the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard. He has 76 raid points from five matches. Dabang Delhi skipper Ashu Malik also retained his second position in the list. Ashu Malik has 75 raid points from five outings.

Ad

Jaipur Pink Panthers' Nitin Kumar Dhankar also retained his third position with 74 raid points from six matches. He scored a Super 10 and picked up 11 raid points in their clash against the UP Yoddhas. In the same game, Gagan Gowda put up a stellar performance. The Yoddhas raider bagged 16 raid points and is fifth on the list. He took his tally to 62 raid points from five matches.

Ayan Lohchab of the Patna Pirates also retained his position. He is placed fourth with 67 raid points from five games.

Ad

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Gaurav Khatri is at the top of the list (Image via PKL)

Gaurav Khatri not only retained his top spot on the defenders' charts but further consolidated his position. The Puneri Paltan defender picked up seven tackle points against the Telugu Titans and took his tally to 26 tackle points from seven games.

Ad

UP Yoddhas Sumit Sangwan moved back into the top five and is placed second with 19 tackle points from five games. He scored four tackle points against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Vishal Bhardwaj broke into the top five and is placed third. He bagged six tackle points against the Titans and now has 17 tackle points from seven matches.

As a result, Bengaluru Bulls' Deepak Sankar dropped from third to fifth. He has 17 tackle points from five matches. With 17 tackle points, Puneri Paltan's Gurdeep moved a spot up from fifth to fourth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More