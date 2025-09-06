Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TAM vs GUJ

Pro Kabaddi League 2025 action continued in Vizag with a double-header on September 6. Three-time champions Patna Pirates squared off against a new-look Bengaluru Bulls, followed by a clash between the Pawan Sehrawat-led Tamil Thalaivas and Mohammadreza Shadloui's Gujarat Giants.

In the first match of the night, Bengaluru beat Patna by 38-30 to record their first win of the tournament. All-rounder Alireza Mirzaian top-scored for Bengaluru by scoring 10 points. Later in the night, the Giants overcame a challenge from the Thalaivas and recorded a 37-28 victory to open their account in the standings.

Players from Bengaluru Bulls, Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas have made progress on the raiders' leaderboard after the double-header on September 6. Here's a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists of Pro Kabaddi 2025.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Ajit Chouhan, Devank Dalal, Gagan Gowda and Aditya Shinde continue to be the Top 4 raiders on the leaderboard. Tamil Thalaivas' raider Arjun Deshwal and Bengaluru Bulls' all-rounder Alireza Mirzaian jointly hold the fifth position after the double-header played on September 6.

Deshwal scored five points against the Gujarat Giants, taking his total to 29 raid points. Mirzaian also has 29 raid points to his name, having earned nine touch points and a bonus point against the Patna Pirates.

Another raider from Bengaluru Bulls' lineup to make progress on the leaderboard was Aashish Malik. His eight raid points against the Pirates took his total to 28, helping him attain the seventh position.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Nitesh Kumar is in the Top 5 of the defenders' leaderboard (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Tamil Thalaivas' defender Nitesh Kumar registered a High 5 against the Gujarat Giants. Although his team lost the game, Nitesh's five tackle points have helped him jump to the fifth position on the defenders' leaderboard. His tally reads 11 tackle points from three matches.

Gujarat's Nitin Panwar stunned the Thalaivas by bagging eight tackle points in Vizag. His incredible performance in the defense took his total to 10 tackle points from three matches. He jointly owns the sixth position with U Mumba defender Rinku Sharma.

There was no change in the positions of the Top 4 defenders. Sumit Sangwan and Lokesh Ghosliya continue to be at the top, followed by Gaurav Khatri and Gurdeep in the third and fourth positions, respectively.

