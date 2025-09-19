Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TAM vs TEL

Telugu Titans trashed Tamil Thalaivas by 14 points with a 43-29 triumph in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Friday, September 19. Titans skipper Vijay Malik led from the front with a Super 10 while Bharat almost scored one as well.

Ankit scored four tackle points while Shankar Gadai and Chetan Sahu bagged two tackle points as well. It was a complete all-round performance as both their raiders and defenders came together in a dominant win.

The Telugu Titans will want to put this loss behind them as soon as possible. Arjun Deshwal scored seven raid points while Narender Kandola scored four raid points. Ronak was their top defender with four tackle points. Their efforts were in vain as there was a lack of a combined effort from them as a unit.

On that note, let us take a look at the Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the game between the Thalaivas and the Titans.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Telugu Titans skipper Vijay Malik scored a Super 10 against the Titans. He scored 10 raid points, including seven touch points and three bonus points. He moved three spots from eighth to fifth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard. Vijay took his tally to 73 raid points from nine matches.

His teammate Bharat picked up eight raid points, which were all touch points. Bharat also moved three spots up from seventh to the fourth position. Bharat now has 74 raid points from nine games.

Devank Dalal retained his top spot in the list. The Bengal Warriorz' skipper has 109 raid points from seven games. Jaipur Pink Panthers' Nitin Kumar Dhankar retained his second spot with 87 raid points from seven matches. Dabang Delhi skipper Ashu Malik also remained third with 77 raid points from six games.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Gaurav Khatri remained at the top of the list (Image Credits: PKL)

Puneri Paltan's duo of Gaurav Khatri and Gurdeep retained their spots at the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 defenders' charts. Gaurav remained in first position with 30 tackle points from nine games. With 24 tackle points, Gurdeep retained his second spot.

Their teammate and senior pro, Vishal Bhardwaj, also retained his third position. He has 23 tackle points from nine matches. Bengal Warriorz' Ashish Malik remained fourth with 23 tackle points from six matches.

With four tackle points in the game against Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers' skipper Jaideep Dahiya is placed fifth with 21 tackle points.

