Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after UP vs HAR

Haryana Steelers registered their biggest win of the season in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They trounced the UP Yoddhas 53-26 on Thursday, October 16. The Steelers moved to the fifth position and remained in contention for a top-four finish.

Shivam Patare was their star performer with 14 raid points. Ghanshyam Magar made the most of his opportunity with seven raid points. Skipper Jaideep Dahiya led from the front with another High 5, carrying his tremendous form. Neeraj and Sahil Narwal stepped in with four tackle points each.

For the Yoddhas, Gagan Gowda scored six raid points. Guman Singh picked up four raid points. Given his recent form, it was a disappointing performance from him. There were not many significant contributions from the Yoddhas as they fell short by a distance.

On that note, let us take a look at the Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the clash between the Yoddhas and the Steelers.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

In the earlier game, Bengaluru Bulls' Iranian star Alireza Mirzaian put up a solid show. He scored 17 raid points and took his tally to 143 raid points. Alireza replaced Bharat Hooda to take the fifth spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard.

In the same game against the Bulls, Patna Pirates' Ayan Lohchab scored 14 raid points. He took his tally to 169 raid points and retained his third spot. Devank Dalal is at the top with 237 raid points. Arjun Deshwal is second with 178 raid points.

Dabang Delhi's Ashu Malik has managed to hold on to his fourth spot with 146 raid points from 12 games.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Jaideep Dahiya moved to the second position (Image Credits: PKL)

Haryana skipper Jaideep Dahiya scored six tackle points. Jaideep took his tally to 54 tackle points. He moved from third to second position. As a result, Gaurav Khatri dropped from second to third position. The Puneri Paltan defender has 50 tackle points.

Bengaluru Bulls' Deepak Sankar scored a tackle point against the Pirates. He took his tally to 46 tackle points. Deepak moved from fifth to fourth position. Therefore, Saurabh Nandal slipped from fourth to fifth with 45 tackle points.

Meanwhile, Nitesh Kumar continued to remain at the top of the defenders' leaderboard with 60 tackle points.

