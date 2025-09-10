Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after UP vs PUN

Aditya Shinde and Pankaj Mohite delivered for the Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash against UP Yoddhas. They ended their two-match losing streak with a 43-32 win and also moved to the top of the points table.

Both Aditya Shinde and Pankaj Mohite scored Super 10s for the former Pro Kabaddi champions. They complemented each other well on the mat. In the defense, Gaurav Khatri ran the show once again. He registered a High 5 while Vishal Bhardwaj and Abhinesh Nadarajan chipped in with two tackle points each.

For UP, Gagan Gowda and Guman Singh gave it their all. Gagan picked up a Super 10 while Guman scored seven raid points. Their defense struggled against the opposition raiders, which cost them the game, as there was no notable performance.

After the completion of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash between the Yoddhas and Paltan, here is a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

After a stellar Super 10, Aditya Shinde made his way back into the top five of the raiders' leaderboard. Shinde is placed fourth. He scored 12 raid points, all of which were touch points. He now has a total of 48 raid points from six matches.

His rise meant that Ayan Lohchab dropped from fourth to sixth. Gagan Gowda, who also bagged a Super 10, broke into the top five. He scored 12 raid points, including four touch and eight bonus points. With 46 raid points, he is in the fifth position. He displaced Telugu Titans skipper Vijay Malik, who slipped from fifth to seventh.

Devank Dalal of Bengal Warriorz, Ashu Malik of Dabang Delhi, and Nitin Kumar Dhankar of Jaipur Pink Panthers retained their top three positions. With 55 raid points, Nitin remained third. Ashu Malik remained second with 61 raid points from four games, while Devank remained at the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard with 63 raid points.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Gaurav Khatri moved to the top of the list (Image via PKL)

Gaurav Khatri, with five tackle points against UP Yoddhas, moved from third to first position on the defenders' leaderboard. He now has 19 tackle points from six matches.

As a result, Sumit Sangwan slipped from first to fourth with 15 tackle points from four games. U Mumba's Lokesh Jaisaram Ghosliya retained his second position with tackle points. Puneri Paltan's Gurdeep moved up from fourth to third with 15 tackle points.

Gujarat Giants' Nitin Pawar dropped a spot from fourth to fifth on the leaderboard with 14 tackle points from four outings.

