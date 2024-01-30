PUN vs TEL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match 97

Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans clash in the 97th fixture of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 on Tuesday, January 30, in Patna.

Puneri Paltan has tied both of their last two matches. They have eleven wins, two defeats, and as many drawn results. A win in this contest will take Puneri Paltan to the top of the table.

On the other hand, the Telugu Titans are already out of the playoff race. They have lost four out of their last five games. The Titans had a forgettable season, winning only two games and losing 14.

While Puneri Paltan will aim for the top spot with a win, it will be interesting to see if the Titans can cause an upset in this clash.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans head-to-head record in Pro Kabaddi League

Puneri Paltan and the Telugu Titans have faced off 19 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. With 12 wins, Puneri Paltan has been the better team as compared to the six wins by the Telugu Titans. Both teams have also played out a tied contest.

When the teams last met earlier this season, Puneri Paltan crushed the Telugu Titans with a massive victory.

Matches played: 19

Matches won by Puneri Paltan: 12

Matches won by Telugu Titans: 6

Matches with no result: 1

Last 3 Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League matches

Puneri Paltan has won all of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches played between the two teams.

When they last met earlier this season, Puneri Paltan trashed the Titans as Mohit Goyat (13 points), Aslam Inamdar (8 points), Gaurav Khatri (6 points), Abinesh Nadarajan and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (5 points each) all came to the party in a combined effort.

Their last meeting in season 9 saw Pankaj Mohite and Aslam Inamdar (8 points apiece), Akash Shinde (5 points), and Sanket Sawant (4 points) help Puneri Paltan to victory.

In their other encounter last season, Puneri Paltan registered a close win. Mohit Goyat scored 10 points. Aslam Inamdar (5 points), Mohammad Nabibakhsh, and Fazel Atrachalli (3 points each) also made vital contributions.

Here’s a summary of the last three Puneri Paltan vs. Telugu Titans matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

PUN (54) beat TEL (18) by 36 points on January 1, 2024

PUN (38) beat TEL (25) by 13 points on November 26, 2022

PUN (26) beat TEL (25) by 1 point on October 18, 2022