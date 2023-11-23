Puneri Paltan schedule in Pro Kabaddi 2023: Full list of fixtures of Puneri Paltan for PKL 10

Puneri Paltan will open their Pro Kabaddi League 2023 campaign against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 5 of the competition. The match will take place at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (December 5).
The Pune-based franchise will play their home games at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune between December 15 and 20. They will play host to Haryana Steelers, Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, and Dabang Delhi K.C.
Puneri Paltan's schedule & fixtures for PKL 10
Here's a look at the Puneri Paltan's schedule for the Pro Kabaddi 2023:
December 4: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 5 - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
December 8: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba, Match 13 - Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
December 15: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers, Match 23 - Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
December 16: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Match 25 - Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
December 18: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C., Match 30 - Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
December 20: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 33 - Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
December 26: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, Match 42 - SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai
January 1: Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, Match 51 - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
January 3: UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan, Match 55 - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
January 7: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 60 - DOME by NSCI, Mumbai
January 12: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants, Match 68 - SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
January 13: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, Match 69 - SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
January 21: Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan, Match 82 - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
January 23: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, Match 86 - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
January 27: Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, Match 91 - Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
January 30: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans, Match 97 - Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
February 5: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan, Match 107 - Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
February 7: Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan, Match 109 - Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
February 11: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan, Match 115 - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
February 14: Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Match 121 - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
February 19: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Match 129 - Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula
February 21: Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas, Match 131 - Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula
Puneri Paltan full squad for Pro Kabaddi 2023
Here is the Puneri Paltan's full squad for the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League:
Ishwar, Hardeep, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aditya Shinde, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Badal Singh, and Aslam Inamdar.