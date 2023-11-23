Puneri Paltan schedule in Pro Kabaddi 2023: Full list of fixtures of Puneri Paltan for PKL 10

Puneri Paltan will open their Pro Kabaddi League 2023 campaign against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 5 of the competition. The match will take place at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (December 5).

The Pune-based franchise will play their home games at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune between December 15 and 20. They will play host to Haryana Steelers, Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, and Dabang Delhi K.C.

Puneri Paltan's schedule & fixtures for PKL 10

Here's a look at the Puneri Paltan's schedule for the Pro Kabaddi 2023:

December 4: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 5 - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 8: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba, Match 13 - Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

December 15: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers, Match 23 - Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 16: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Match 25 - Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 18: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C., Match 30 - Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 20: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 33 - Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 26: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, Match 42 - SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai

January 1: Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, Match 51 - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

January 3: UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan, Match 55 - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

January 7: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 60 - DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

January 12: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants, Match 68 - SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 13: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, Match 69 - SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 21: Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan, Match 82 - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 23: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, Match 86 - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 27: Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, Match 91 - Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

January 30: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans, Match 97 - Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

February 5: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan, Match 107 - Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

February 7: Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan, Match 109 - Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

February 11: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan, Match 115 - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 14: Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Match 121 - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 19: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Match 129 - Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

February 21: Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas, Match 131 - Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Puneri Paltan full squad for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Here is the Puneri Paltan's full squad for the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League:

Ishwar, Hardeep, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aditya Shinde, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Badal Singh, and Aslam Inamdar.