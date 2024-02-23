Puneri Paltan shatter Gujarat Giants' all-time record in Pro Kabaddi League

Puneri Paltan broke Gujarat Giants' all-time PKL record for the highest points scored by a team in a single edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Paltan finished with 96 points in the league round of this year's PKL, which is the highest by any team.

Back in Season 6, the Gujarat Giants attained the number one position in the Zone A points table by earning 93 points from 22 matches. Puneri Paltan broke that record last night (February 22) with a two-point win against the UP Yoddhas. The victory helped Paltan take their total to 96 points from 22 games.

Jaipur Pink Panthers narrowly missed out on breaking the Gujarat Giants' record. The Pink Panthers finished second in the points table this season with 92 points in their account.

Paltan were in tremendous form during the league stage of the 2023/24 Pro Kabaddi League tournament. The Pune-based franchise lost only two out of their 22 league matches. They recorded 17 wins and three ties in their other 20 encounters. Paltan finished with an extraordinary score difference of +253.

In Season 6, Gujarat Giants also managed 17 victories in 22 outings. However, they lost three matches and drew the other two, which is why they ended with 93 points to their name.

Which 2 teams defeated Puneri Paltan in the league stage of Pro Kabaddi Season 10?

As mentioned earlier, Puneri Paltan suffered only two losses in the league stage of this year's PKL. The Pune-based franchise lost against the Haryana Steelers by 44-39 in a match played at the Badminton Hall in the Balewadi Sports Complex of Pune on December 15, 2023.

Their other defeat came at the hands of defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers at the SMS Indoor Stadium on January 13, 2024. Notably, Haryana Steelers and Jaipur have qualified for the playoffs as well.