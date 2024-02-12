Qualifying for the semis is great but our eyes are on the PKL Trophy: Puneri Paltan captain Aslam Inamdar

The Puneri Paltan registered a thumping 56-29 victory against the Tamil Thalaivas in their previous Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) fixture on Sunday (February 11) in Kolkata.

Courtesy of their dominating performance, Puneri Paltan earned direct qualification for the Pro Kabaddi Season 10 semi-final, sealing a certain top-two finish. Puneri Paltan captain Aslam Inamdar was pleased with their display.

"We coordinated very well against Tamil Thalaivas. We wanted to try some new players and they put up great performances. Our first seven players have been playing well, but I wanted to see the strength of our reserves as well," he said, speaking after their win over the Thalaivas.

Puneri Paltan have been one of the most consistent teams in this edition of the PKL. The Paltan directly qualified for the semi-finals last season and have achieved the feat this time around as well.

They failed to win the tournament last season, losing the final to defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers. However, their eyes are set on the trophy this season as they will aim to go the distance.

Reflecting upon their journey to the semi-finals in PKL 10, Aslam stated:

"We've put up all-round performances this season and that is a great thing for any team. We qualified for the semi-finals directly last season as well and we've done the same this year. But it's important to win the tournament."

The skipper reckons that the Puneri Paltan are up for the semi-final challenge. They will also look at their remaining league-stage games as an opportunity to test their bench strength.

"Every team has come to this tournament to become the champion. We are ready to take on any team in the semi-finals. We still have a few games left in the league stage and we are going to try a few more players, who have been on the bench this season," he concluded.

Next up, Puneri Paltan are set to face hosts Bengal Warriors in Kolkata on Wednesday (February 14). They will then face the Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas in their last two league-stage matches.

Puneri Paltan have displayed brilliant form in PKL 10

Puneri Paltan are in exceptional form this season. They have played 19 matches so far, managing to win 13 of them with just two defeats and three tied results, gathering 81 points.

They began their PKL 10 campaign with a victory over the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their opening game. Having started on a positive note, Puneri Paltan have carried their momentum throughout the season. They are unbeaten in their last seven matches with three draws and four wins.

Puneri Paltan are among the favorites and will be keen to lift their maiden PKL trophy this season.