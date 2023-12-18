Rahul Chaudhari wife: All you need to know about Hetali Brahmbhatt

Rahul Chaudhari a.k.a raid machine is one of the most talented and consistent players of the Pro Kabaddi League and has immense calibre. He's the first player in Pro Kabaddi history to score 400 raid points.

Talking about his personal life, Rahul Chaudhari's spouse is Hetali Brahmbhatt. The pair tied the knot on December 8, 2020. Originally from Gujarat, Hetali works as a pilot.

Their paths crossed during a Pro Kabaddi League game in Ahmedabad in 2019, and they initiated conversations that eventually led to their engagement in December that year.

The 27-year-old Rahul and Hetali first connected during the Ahmedabad leg of PKL 2019, facilitated by a mutual friend. Beyond their relationship, the couple engages in philanthropy, dedicating time to providing sports education to underprivileged children in Hebatpur.

Initially planning to marry in early 2020, the couple had to adapt their plans due to the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the challenges, Rahul and Hetali shared glimpses of their time spent with family on social media during this period. Their love story encompasses sports, philanthropy and resilience in the face of unforeseen circumstances.

Rahul Chaudhari will look forward to bouncing back in PKL season 10

Rahul Chaudhari hasn't been able to perform as per his potential, picking up just 73 points in Season 9 and 13 in Season 8, painting a stark picture of a raider struggling to find his rhythm. Gone are the days of acrobatic escapes and pinpoint touches, which are now replaced by hesitant raids and frustrating do-or-die situations.

Whispers of age and waning agility began to swirl, each failed raid adding fuel to the fire. Amidst the criticism, a flicker of hope remains. Chaudhari's recent performance at the National Games, where he captained Uttar Pradesh to gold, showcased glimpses of the magic that still burns in him. He led the raiding charts with his trademark "Rahul Chaudhary special" touch, proving that the fire still burns.

PKL Season 10 beckons, a fresh canvas for redemption. The doubters may be loud, but Chaudhari has faced adversity before and emerged stronger. His experience, coupled with the hunger to silence the critics, could be the perfect recipe for a comebackcomeback for Jaipur Pink Panthers in season 10 of Pro kabaddi league.