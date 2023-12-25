Rishank Devadiga PKL Team 2023: Which team is Rishank playing for in PKL 2023?

Rishank Devadiga has been around in the Pro Kabaddi League since the inception of the tournament. He was part of the U Mumba team that played the first match of the Pro Kabaddi League season 1.

A veteran in the sport of Kabaddi, Rishank made his name in the very first season, where he amassed 77 points in 16 matches for U Mumba, boasting a raid percentage of 52.

Next year, he helped U Mumba lift their first Pro Kabaddi League title. He turned up in 13 matches that season and garnered 58 points for the team. U Mumba beat Bengaluru Bulls in the final to lift the 2015 PKL season.

The star raider made a consistent run for U Mumba for two more back-to-back seasons before UP Yoddhas bought him in the 2017 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

He wreaked havoc on the mat in season 5 for the Mumbai-based franchise, garnering as many as 170 points in just 21 matches at a raid strike rate of 54 percent.

That was his best year in terms of his performance on the mat. Thanks to his outstanding display, he was named as the captain of the team in the sixth season. Under his leadership, UP Yoddhas successfully reached the playoffs but went down to Gujarat Fortune Giants in the qualifier 2 game.

Devadiga played his last PKL season with Bengal Warriors in season 8 and appeared in only one match. He hasn’t made any appearance on the mat for the last two seasons. He is currently part of the commentary team in the ongoing season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

"Winning the championship in Season 2 was my favorite moment" - Rishank Divadiga

Ahead of the start of the 2023 PKL season, Rishank Divadiga recalled his favorite moment in the Pro Kabaddi League during an interview with Sportskeeda.

"Personally, winning the championship in Season 2 was my favorite moment. Winning the trophy is possibly the best moment for any player and even in Season 3, I was the number one raider in the tournament and we could have won the final. But for the second time, we lost a final we could have won. Season 2 and Season 3 have the best memories for me."

Overall, in his PKL career, Rishank Devadiga has played 126 matches and garnered 645 raid points in a total of 1363 raids. Besides, he also made 181 tackles and accumulated 78 tackle points.