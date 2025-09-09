"Sometimes they don't listen to me"- Mohammadreza Shadloui says inexperience of players cost Gujarat Giants a win vs Jaipur in PKL 2025

Gujarat Giants captain Mohammadreza Shadloui felt that his players' inexperience led to the team's defeat against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Giants played out a 30-30 tie against the Pink Panthers in the 24th match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 on September 9, but the Pink Panthers secured the win eventually via tie-breaker.

This marked the second time the Gujarat Giants lost via tie-breaker in the 2025 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Gujarat captain Mohammadreza Shadloui opined that his players are not that experienced, and that's why they have not been able to execute plans under pressure.

When asked to reflect on his team's defeat against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, Shadloui said:

"Our players are young and need more experience. This match also, again, we lost because of our 2-3 big mistakes. I think we can play better than this because we have good players. Sometimes, they listen to me, and sometimes they don't listen to me. But it's okay, no problem. Bad luck."

The Giants led by 16-15 at half-time against the Pink Panthers. However, the Pink Panthers bounced back in the second half to take the game into a tie-breaker and ultimately secured the win.

"Arya is a very good raider"- Mohammadreza Shadloui hints at changes in Gujarat Giants playing 7 after team's 3rd defeat in PKL 2025

Mohammadreza Shadloui then spoke about the impressive performance of substitute raider Aryavardhan Navale against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Navale went in for 10 raids, scored four points and got tackled only once.

Shadloui said that Arya is an excellent raider and will get to play more matches, thereby hinting at changes in Gujarat's playing seven. Here's what the skipper said:

"Arya is a very good raider. I think in next matches, he can show best performance. Our players, I told you they are young, if we lose two-three matches, but they learn and get better, then there is no problem. Winning and losing is a part of the game. Jaipur also played well."

The Gujarat Giants will play their next match against Dabang Delhi KC on September 11 in Vizag. It will be interesting to see if Shadloui's men can get back on the winning track.

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More