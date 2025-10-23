"Sometimes it is not the team's day" - Telugu Titans' Head coach reacts to tough defeat against Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Telugu Titans suffered a 34-45 loss against the Haryana Steelers in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 match on Wednesday, October 22. They ended the league stage with a defeat, dropping to fourth spot.
Bharat Hooda was the lone warrior for the Telugu Titans. He scored another Super 10, picking up 15 raid points. However, the rest of the team could not do much.
Head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda reckoned that the team and the other players had a bad day.
"Bharat scored good points but our defense could not do well in the second half specially. The team wants to do well but sometimes it is not the team's day or the players' day. All teams are good and the team that makes less mistakes wins," he said during the post-match press conference.
Telugu Titans finished with 20 points from 18 games with a score difference of 45. This defeat dented their chances of finishing in the top four. U Mumba could overtake the Titans if they win their next match.
"When you win the confidence increases" - Manpreet Singh after victory over Telugu Titans
Defending champions Haryana Steelers were back on track after losing five games in a row. They now have four wins in their last five matches. The win against Telugu Titans ensured they ended the league stage with momentum on their side.
Head coach Manpreet Singh reflected that they could have been in the top four had they won a few close matches. While he reckoned that winning always increased confidence, he stated that it would be different in the playoffs.
"In first seven minutes or so we did not stick to our plans and took the lead. But we spoke about it after that. We have played good games throughout the league. We lost 4-5 close games. We would have been at the top had those gone in our favor. But we have given our completely effort and tried to play like the defending champions. When you win the confidence increases. But tomorrow will be a new day. The games are different in playoffs. You dont get more chances as its all knockout," he said.
Haryana Steelers are fifth on the table with 20 points from 18 matches. However, they could drop to the sixth position if U Mumba wins their next game.