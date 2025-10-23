"Sometimes it is not the team's day" - Telugu Titans' Head coach reacts to tough defeat against Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Telugu Titans suffered a 34-45 loss against the Haryana Steelers in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 match on Wednesday, October 22. They ended the league stage with a defeat, dropping to fourth spot.

Ad

Bharat Hooda was the lone warrior for the Telugu Titans. He scored another Super 10, picking up 15 raid points. However, the rest of the team could not do much.

Head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda reckoned that the team and the other players had a bad day.

"Bharat scored good points but our defense could not do well in the second half specially. The team wants to do well but sometimes it is not the team's day or the players' day. All teams are good and the team that makes less mistakes wins," he said during the post-match press conference.

Ad

Trending

Telugu Titans finished with 20 points from 18 games with a score difference of 45. This defeat dented their chances of finishing in the top four. U Mumba could overtake the Titans if they win their next match.

"When you win the confidence increases" - Manpreet Singh after victory over Telugu Titans

Defending champions Haryana Steelers were back on track after losing five games in a row. They now have four wins in their last five matches. The win against Telugu Titans ensured they ended the league stage with momentum on their side.

Ad

Head coach Manpreet Singh reflected that they could have been in the top four had they won a few close matches. While he reckoned that winning always increased confidence, he stated that it would be different in the playoffs.

"In first seven minutes or so we did not stick to our plans and took the lead. But we spoke about it after that. We have played good games throughout the league. We lost 4-5 close games. We would have been at the top had those gone in our favor. But we have given our completely effort and tried to play like the defending champions. When you win the confidence increases. But tomorrow will be a new day. The games are different in playoffs. You dont get more chances as its all knockout," he said.

Haryana Steelers are fifth on the table with 20 points from 18 matches. However, they could drop to the sixth position if U Mumba wins their next game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More