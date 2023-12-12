Surender Nada PKL 2023 Team: Is the ankle hold specialist part of any team in Pro Kabaddi League 2023?

Seasoned left corner specialist Surender Nada found himself without a team at the PKL 2023 auction. This means the ankle hold specialist will not be playing in the latest edition of the Pro Kabaddi League after going unsold.

This unexpected outcome follows an unremarkable stint with the Bengal Warriors in the PKL 2022, where he secured just 11 points from 10 matches. Nada, born in Jhajjar district, Haryana, emerged from a family deeply rooted in sports. His father was also a notable wrestler and a kabaddi player.

Nada's impressive defensive skills led to him representing the Indian National Team in the 2016 Asian Games, where he secured a gold medal in his debut tournament. This also earned him a spot in Ahmedabad's 2016 Kabaddi World Cup.

It was followed by gold medals at the Asian Kabaddi Championships in 2017, the Kabaddi Masters in 2018, and the South Asian Games in 2019. Surender Nada holds the sixth position in the all-time leaderboard for most High 5s, having 21 to his name — nine of which came in PKL Season 5.

Notably, Nada is among the elite group of seven defenders with 20 or more High 5s in PKL history. He has been regarded as one of the league's most successful defenders, accumulating over 300 tackle points in his PKL career.

All you need to know about Surender Nada's journey in PKL

Surender Nada for Bengaluru Bulls (Image via Pro Kabaddi League)

Surender Nada's journey in the PKL began with U Mumba, where he played a pivotal role in the team's triumph during the PKL 2015 season. That season saw him securing 44 points in 14 games.

Nada's first season with U Mamba saw him notch up a total of 61 points under his name in 15 games. Paired with Mohit Chhillar in the left-right corner defender positions, the duo earned the nickname "Sumo."

PKL 2017 edition stands out as one of Surender Nada's peak performances, inflicting an impressive 80 tackle points for the Haryana Steelers in their inaugural campaign. His remarkable feat includes a streak of five consecutive High 5s during that edition.

In 2017, the Haryana Steelers recognized Nada's capabilities and offered him the captaincy. That season also witnessed him topping the charts with an impressive 80 tackle points in 22 matches. In PKL 2018, an injury to his left hand meant he played just once that season.

Signed by Patna Pirates for PKL 7, health concerns led to Nada being replaced by Monu Goyat, causing him to miss the entire season. Despite this initial success, his subsequent seasons witnessed a shift between different franchises, playing for a total of four teams in the nine PKL seasons.

Nada played for the Haryana Steelers till 2021, and his last representation with the Steelers saw him scoring 48 total points in 21 matches.