TAM vs BLR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 50

The 50th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls square off on Sunday, December 31, in Noida.

With just two wins and six defeats, Tamil Thalaivas have found the going tough this season.

As far as the Bengaluru Bulls are concerned, they have three wins and six losses from nine matches so far. The Bulls have played well in patches and need to perform consistently going forward.

This is expected to be a crucial encounter for both teams as they look to climb up the table. On that note, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between TAM and BLR in the PKL.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head record in PKL

Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls have squared off on 12 occasions in the history of Pro Kabaddi. The Bengaluru Bulls have outrightly dominated this battle, enjoying a successful record against the Thalaivas.

The Bulls have come out victorious against the Thalaivas ten out of the twelve times they have faced each other. Tamil Thalaivas have only managed to beat the Bulls twice, thus having a poor record against them.

Bengaluru Bulls will certainly gain confidence looking at this record. The onus will be on the Thalaivas to overcome the Bulls' hurdle as they face off yet again.

Matches Played - 12

Matches won by Tamil Thalaivas - 2

Matches won by Bengaluru Bulls - 10

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 3 Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi matches

Bengaluru Bulls have been the dominant team as far as the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between the two teams are concerned. They have beaten the Thalaivas twice, with both wins coming last season.

In their most recent clash, Narender scored 10 points for the Thalaivas. However, a 14-point show from Bharat steered the Bulls home in the end.

Their other meeting last season ended in a stellar victory for the Bulls. Bharat picked up 12 points while Vikash Kandola played second fiddle with 7 points to his name.

Ajinkya Pawar (10 points) and Manjeet (8 points) helped the Thalaivas register a thumping win over the Bulls in their last meeting during season 8.

Here's a short summary of the last three Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

BLR (40) beat TAM (34) by 6 points, November 13, 2022.

BLR (45) beat TAM (28) by 17 points,October 19, 2022.

TAM (42) beat BLR (24) by 18 points, January 30, 2022.