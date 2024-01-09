TEL vs BEN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 64

Telugu Titans lock horns against Bengal Warriors in the 64th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Tuesday, January 9, in Mumbai.

The season is only getting worse for the Telugu Titans as they continue to struggle at the very bottom of the points table. They have managed to win just one game, facing nine defeats from their 10 matches so far.

However, season 7 champions Bengal Warriors are also struggling at the moment. They have three wins, five losses, and two tied results from 10 matches. The Warriors are placed ninth on the table.

Both teams have lost their last four matches and are in desperate need of a victory. Ahead of the same, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between TEL and BEN in the PKL.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors head-to-head record in PKL

Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors have faced each other 20 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi.

The Warriors have dominated with 12 wins out of these 20 games. Meanwhile, the Titans have beaten Bengal only three times. Both teams have played out as many as five tied encounters as well.

Matches Played - 20

Matches won by Telugu Titans - 3

Matches won by Bengal Warriors - 12

Matches with No Result - 5

Last 3 Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi matches

The Bengal Warriors will take confidence from their record against the Titans in their last three Pro Kabaddi face-offs. They have defeated the Titans twice, both in the last season. Both teams have also played out a tied contest.

In their most recent meeting in season 9, Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh led from the front with 12 points. Shrikant Jadhav put in an impressive performance as well, scoring seven points.

Their other meeting last season saw Maninder and Deepak Hooda score 11 points each as the Warriors handed the Titans an absolute trashing.

During their final clash in season 8, Maninder (11 points) and Manoj Gowda (6 points) scored for the Warriors while Ankit Beniwal (9 points) and Rajnish (7 points) scored for the Titans in a thrilling draw.

Here's a short summary of the last three Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League:

BEN (36) beat TEL (28) by 8 points, November 18, 2022. BEN (45) beat TEL (25) by 20 points, October 9, 2022. BEN (32) tied TEL (32), February 7, 2022.