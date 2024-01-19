TEL vs BLR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 78

Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls square off in the 78th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, January 19.

The Titans are having another forgettable season. They continue to languish at the bottom of the table with just a solitary win and 11 defeats from 12 games. Moreover, the Titans have suffered five consecutive losses.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls’ inconsistency continues to haunt them. They have two wins and three defeats in their last five games. The Bulls lost their previous game and have five wins and eight losses.

Ahead of the opening game of the Hyderabad leg, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between TEL and BLR in PKL.

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head record in PKL

The Titans and the Bulls have played each other 22 times in Pro Kabaddi history.

The Bulls will take confidence from having beaten the Titans 15 times, while the Titans have just three wins in the fixture. Four games between the two teams have ended in tues.

When the two sides met earlier this season, the Bulls pulled off a narrow win, so the Titans will look to settle scores when they meet again.

Matches Played - 22

Matches won by Telugu Titans - 3

Matches won by Bengaluru Bulls - 15

Matches with No Result - 4

Last 3 Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi matches

Another stat in favor of the Bulls is that they have won their last three Pro Kabaddi games against the Titans.

In their last meeting earlier this season, an all-round show from Surjeet Singh (6 points), Bharat (six points), Vikash Kandola and Neeraj Narwal (five points each), helped the Bulls steal a narrow victory over the Titans despite 13 points from Pawan Sehrawat.

In their last meeting in season 9, Bharat (17 points) and Neeraj (13 points) put in stellar performances in a Bulls win.

Their other clash last season saw another all-round display from Bengaluru as Neeraj (seven), Bharat and Vikash (five each), and Mahender Singh and Saurabh Nandal (four each) raised to the occasion.

Here's a short summary of the last three Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League:

BLR (33) beat TEL (31) by 2 points, December 24, 2023. BLR (49) beat TEL (38) by 11 points, November 15, 2022. BLR (34) beat TEL (29) by 5 points, October 7, 2022.