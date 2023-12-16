TEL vs DEL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 26

Telugu Titans are up against Dabang Delhi in the 26th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Saturday, December 16, in Pune.

Both teams are struggling in the bottom half of the table. Telugu Titans have suffered four successive defeats and are yet to win a game this season.

On the other hand, Pro Kabaddi season 8 champions Dabang Delhi have one win and two defeats so far. They have failed to be consistent in their first few games of the season.

Both Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi are coming off losses in their previous matches. Thus, with two teams desperate for a win, this is expected to be a thrilling contest.

Ahead of this clash, here's a look at the head-to-head record between TEL and DEL in PKL.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head record in PKL

Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi have squared off 16 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi.

The battle between the two sides has been intense with not much to differentiate them. Telugu Titans have a slender lead, having won eight out of these sixteen matches against Delhi.

The former Pro Kabaddi champions Dabang Delhi, however, have also come out victorious on seven occasions. Only one contest between both teams ended in a tied result.

Matches Played - 16

Matches won by Telugu Titans - 8

Matches won by Dabang Delhi - 7

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi matches

Dabang Delhi have dominated the Titans in their last three Pro Kabaddi meetings. Delhi have managed to win all three matches and will take confidence from the same.

Their most recent meeting last season ended in a relatively close win for Delhi. Ashu Malik with 12 points and captain Naveen Kumar with 9 points were the top performers for Delhi.

In the other game of season 9, Delhi trashed the Titans. Naveen Kumar led from the front once again with 12 points.

In their last clash in season 8, Delhi put up an all-round show with Ashu Malik (6 points), Vijay (6 points), and Neeraj Narwal (6 points) contributing to their victory.

Here's a summary of the last three Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi matches in PKL:

DEL (40) beat TEL (33) by 7 points, November 8, 2022. DEL (46) beat TEL (26) by 20 points, October 15, 2022. DEL (40) beat TEL (32) by 8 points, February 18, 2022.