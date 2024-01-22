TEL vs HAR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 85

The 85th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 game will see the Telugu Titans face the Haryana Steelers on Monday, January 22, in Hyderabad.

The Titans registered their second win of the season in their previous game against UP Yoddhas. However, they continue to remain at the bottom of the table with two wins and 12 defeats.

The Steelers, meanwhile, have a couple of wins, as many defeats and a draw in their last five games. They lost their last game and will look to bounce back against the Titans.

Heading into another exciting contest, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between TEL and HAR in PKL.

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record in PKL

The Titans and the Steelers have played each other 10 times in Pro Kabaddi. Interestingly, there's not much to choose between the two teams.

The Titans have beaten the Steelers four times, while the Steelers have five wins. There has been one tied contest between them.

The Titans will take confidence from the fact their first win of the season came against the Steelers earlier in the season.

Matches Played - 10

Matches won by Telugu Titans - 4

Matches won by Haryana Steelers - 5

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi matches

The Steelers have dominated the last three Pro Kabaddi face-offs between the two sides, winning twice.

Captain Pawan Sehrawat (10 points), with support from Ajit Pawar (seven points), Sandeep Dhull (four points), and Prafull Zaware (four points) led the Titans to a slender win earlier this season.

Their last meeting in season 9 saw the Steelers register a thumping victory. Rakesh Narwal (11 points), Vinay (seven points) and Nitin Rawal (five points) were their top performers.

The Steelers romped to another big win in their other meeting last season. Siddharth Desai (five points), Vijay Kumar and Adarsh T (four points each) starred in their victory.

Here's a short summary of the last three Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League:

TEL (37) beat HAR (36) by 1 point, December 22, 2023 HAR (50) beat TEL (33) by 17 points, December 8, 2022 HAR (43) beat TEL (24) by 19 points, October 25, 2022