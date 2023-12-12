Telugu Titans next match in PKL 2023: When and against whom will the Titans be in action next?

Telugu Titans will play their next PKL 2023 match against the Tamil Thalaivas at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, December 13.

The Titans are placed at the bottom of the PKL Season 10 points table, having lost all three matches they've played thus far. They have only a single point and a score difference of -43.

Telugu Titans were up against Gujarat Giants in the season opener of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 on Saturday, December 2. The latter won the match 38-32, courtesy of 11 touch points from raider Sonu.

Captain Pawan Sehrawat was the best performer for the Telugu Titans as he bagged 11 points (6 touch points, 4 bonus points, and a tackle point).

The Titans succumbed to a massive 22-point defeat against Patna Pirates in their second match at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. A combined effort from the Pirates helped them thrash the Hyderabad-based club in a Pro Kabaddi League 2023 outing.

Sachin top-scored for the Pirates with 14 touch points, while Pawan Sehrawat's 11 points went in vain once again as his side lost the match 28-50. The Titans skipper earned six touch and five bonus points.

The Titans' last match was against the UP Yoddhas on Saturday, December 9, at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. They lost the match 48-33 for their third defeat of the season.

Surender Gill (14 points) and captain Pardeep Narwal (eight points) were the star performers of the day for the UP-based franchise. Meanwhile, Pawan Sehrawat earned 11 points against the Yoddhas, courtesy of five touch points and six raid points.

Telugu Titans' next match in PKL 2023

Here's all you need to know about the Titans next match in PKL 2023:

Match: Tamil Thalivas vs Telugu Titans

Date & Day: Wednesday, December 13

Time: 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru