Telugu Titans schedule in Pro Kabaddi 2022: Full fixtures list of Telugu Titans for PKL 9

The Telugu Titans will start their Pro Kabaddi 2022 campaign against the Bengaluru Bulls on Friday, October 7, at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Titans finished at the bottom of the points table last season with 27 points from 22 matches. They registered only a single victory and lost 17 games during the previous edition of the PKL. Their remaining four games ended in draws.

The Vishakapatnam-based club will look to qualify for the playoffs in the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Telugu Titans schedule & fixtures for PKL 9

Here's a look at the Titans' schedule for the first half of Pro Kabaddi 2022:

October 7: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, Match 2 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 9: Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, Match 8 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 11: Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans, Match 13 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 15: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 20 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 18: Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, Match 27 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 22: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans, Match 34 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 25: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers, Match 39 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 29: Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants, Match 46 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

October 31: UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans, Match 51 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 2: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, Match 54 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 5: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, Match 60 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

Telugu Titans full squad for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Defender Ravinder Pahal will lead the Titans in the upcoming edition of the PKL.

Here is the Telugu Titans' full squad for the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League:

Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish, Muhammed Shihas S, Prince, Palla Ramakrishna, Vinay, Mohit Pahal, Mohit, and Nitin. Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Parvesh Bhainswal, Siddharth Desai, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Adarsh T, Vijay Kumar, Ravinder Pahal, Aman Kadian, and Ravinder.

