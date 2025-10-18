"Thanks to coach and the whole team" - Fans celebrate as Telugu Titans beat Puneri Paltan to seal playoffs spot in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Telugu Titans became the fourth team to qualify for the top eight in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat Puneri Paltan 40-31 on Saturday, October 18. The Titans qualified for the playoffs after a long wait. They had last qualified in Season 4.
Once again, the duo of skipper Vijay Malik and Bharat Hooda took charge for the Titans. Vijay scored a Super 10 with 10 raid points while Bharat picked up nine raid points. Shubham Shinde scored a High 5 with five tackle points, while Ankit picked up four tackle points.
Sachin Tanwar, who led the Puneri Paltan, scored nine raid points. Vaibhav Rabade, Abhishek Gunge, Dadaso Pujari, and Mohammad Amaan also made vital contributions.
Telugu Titans' fans were overjoyed as they made the playoffs after several seasons. They praised the players, the team, and also head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda.
"Telugu Titans have qualified for playoffs after 8 seasons 🥹❤️Thanks to coach and the whole team… Hope to win trophy 🤞🤞," a fan wrote on X.
Below are some others reactions from fans on X -
The Titans returned to winning ways after two consecutive defeats. It was a much-needed win as it confirmed their spot in the top eight.
Can the Telugu Titans seal a top-four finish?
Telugu Titans have been among the consistent teams this season. They have won three out of their last five games. With the win over Puneri Paltan, they retained their third position. The Titans have 18 points from 16 matches.
With two more league games to go, they have an opportunity to finish in the top four. They will play the Gujarat Giants on Sunday, October 19, and defending champions Haryana Steelers on Wednesday, October 22.
The Titans had last qualified for the playoffs in the fourth season. Wins in both of their last two matches here could guarantee them a top-four spot. Captain Vijay Malik has led from the front with 132 raid points. Bharat Hooda has also had an impressive run. He has scored 150 raid points with seven Super 10s. Shubam Shinde has been their top defender with 40 tackle points, while Ankit has scored 38 tackle points.
The Titans will aim for their maiden Pro Kabaddi trophy this season.