"Thanks to coach and the whole team" - Fans celebrate as Telugu Titans beat Puneri Paltan to seal playoffs spot in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Telugu Titans became the fourth team to qualify for the top eight in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat Puneri Paltan 40-31 on Saturday, October 18. The Titans qualified for the playoffs after a long wait. They had last qualified in Season 4.

Ad

Once again, the duo of skipper Vijay Malik and Bharat Hooda took charge for the Titans. Vijay scored a Super 10 with 10 raid points while Bharat picked up nine raid points. Shubham Shinde scored a High 5 with five tackle points, while Ankit picked up four tackle points.

Sachin Tanwar, who led the Puneri Paltan, scored nine raid points. Vaibhav Rabade, Abhishek Gunge, Dadaso Pujari, and Mohammad Amaan also made vital contributions.

Telugu Titans' fans were overjoyed as they made the playoffs after several seasons. They praised the players, the team, and also head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda.

Ad

Trending

"Telugu Titans have qualified for playoffs after 8 seasons 🥹❤️Thanks to coach and the whole team… Hope to win trophy 🤞🤞," a fan wrote on X.

𝗦𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝗧𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗮𝗻 🗡️™ @Shashantarakian Telugu Titans have qualified for playoffs after 8 seasons 🥹❤️ Thanks to coach and the whole team… Hope to win trophy 🤞🤞 ​ #TeluguTitans #TELVSPUN

Ad

Below are some others reactions from fans on X -

Terrorist🦁 @RoyThalaa Telugu Titans qualified for the playoffs after season 4.

Ad

Abhi ᵀᴵᴳᴱᴿᴺᴬᵀᴵᴼᴺ 🐯 @Abhi_Tarakian07 Vijay Malik & Bharat Hooda 🙇❤️‍🔥 Into the playoffs @Telugu_Titans 🐯 #ProKabaddi

Ad

BRUTAL🚩 @venky_SRH Super win ra @Telugu_Titans

Ad

Tan @MovieNCriclover Telugu Titans qualified to playoffs after a Decade😭😭

Ad

Likhitha_raavi @RaaviLikhitha Next Gujarat and Haryana tho, okkati gelichina chaala ledante 2 gelavala to finish in top 4?

Ad

Karthik Reddy @reddythoughts Torchbearer of the Telugu Titans – Krishan Kumar Hooda 🥹❤️

Ad

The Titans returned to winning ways after two consecutive defeats. It was a much-needed win as it confirmed their spot in the top eight.

Can the Telugu Titans seal a top-four finish?

Telugu Titans have been among the consistent teams this season. They have won three out of their last five games. With the win over Puneri Paltan, they retained their third position. The Titans have 18 points from 16 matches.

Ad

With two more league games to go, they have an opportunity to finish in the top four. They will play the Gujarat Giants on Sunday, October 19, and defending champions Haryana Steelers on Wednesday, October 22.

The Titans had last qualified for the playoffs in the fourth season. Wins in both of their last two matches here could guarantee them a top-four spot. Captain Vijay Malik has led from the front with 132 raid points. Bharat Hooda has also had an impressive run. He has scored 150 raid points with seven Super 10s. Shubam Shinde has been their top defender with 40 tackle points, while Ankit has scored 38 tackle points.

The Titans will aim for their maiden Pro Kabaddi trophy this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More