"That's why we are losing"- Rakesh HS explains biggest reason why Gujarat Giants have lost 5 out of 6 matches in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Gujarat Giants raider Rakesh HS has explained why his team has managed only one win in six matches of Pro Kabaddi 2025 so far. The Giants suffered their fifth defeat of the season on September 15. Haryana Steelers defeated the Giants by 40-37 in a high-scoring game at the SMS Indoor Stadium.

Ad

It was a close game, but the Giants eventually lost by three points. This marked the third consecutive defeat for the Ahmedabad-based franchise. Despite having multi-time PKL winner Mohammadreza Shadloui in the team, the Giants have earned only two points in six matches.

When asked about the reason why the team is 11th in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 points table after playing six matches, Gujarat Giants raider Rakesh said at the post-match press conference:

Ad

Trending

"The team is good, but we fail to perform well in the crucial moments. That's why we are losing."

Rakesh top-scored for the Giants in their match against Haryana. The star raider earned 14 out of the 37 points scored by the team, but despite his best efforts, the Giants lost the game.

"We made small mistakes and that was the difference"- Gujarat Giants assistant coach Varinder Singh Sandhu comments on team's defeat

Assistant coach Varinder Singh Sandhu was also present at the post-match press conference. A journalist asked Varinder about the reason behind the team's three-point defeat against the Haryana Steelers.

Ad

"I think our team made mistake in the super tackles department. The match could have been in our favor, but it went in their favor eventually. We made small mistakes and that was the difference," Varinder replied.

The Giants will play their next match against former champions Bengaluru Bulls on September 22 at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. With a week's break for their next match, Mohammadreza Shadloui and co. will be keen to recharge their batteries and return with fresh energy for their next game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More