"That's why we are losing"- Rakesh HS explains biggest reason why Gujarat Giants have lost 5 out of 6 matches in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Gujarat Giants raider Rakesh HS has explained why his team has managed only one win in six matches of Pro Kabaddi 2025 so far. The Giants suffered their fifth defeat of the season on September 15. Haryana Steelers defeated the Giants by 40-37 in a high-scoring game at the SMS Indoor Stadium.
It was a close game, but the Giants eventually lost by three points. This marked the third consecutive defeat for the Ahmedabad-based franchise. Despite having multi-time PKL winner Mohammadreza Shadloui in the team, the Giants have earned only two points in six matches.
When asked about the reason why the team is 11th in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 points table after playing six matches, Gujarat Giants raider Rakesh said at the post-match press conference:
"The team is good, but we fail to perform well in the crucial moments. That's why we are losing."
Rakesh top-scored for the Giants in their match against Haryana. The star raider earned 14 out of the 37 points scored by the team, but despite his best efforts, the Giants lost the game.
"We made small mistakes and that was the difference"- Gujarat Giants assistant coach Varinder Singh Sandhu comments on team's defeat
Assistant coach Varinder Singh Sandhu was also present at the post-match press conference. A journalist asked Varinder about the reason behind the team's three-point defeat against the Haryana Steelers.
"I think our team made mistake in the super tackles department. The match could have been in our favor, but it went in their favor eventually. We made small mistakes and that was the difference," Varinder replied.
The Giants will play their next match against former champions Bengaluru Bulls on September 22 at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. With a week's break for their next match, Mohammadreza Shadloui and co. will be keen to recharge their batteries and return with fresh energy for their next game.