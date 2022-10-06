"The main focus of the League has been the fans" - League commissioner Anupam Goswami explains the reason behind Pro Kabaddi's success

Executive head of Mashal Sports and league commissioner of Pro Kabaddi League Anupam Goswami has listed the reasons behind the success of the tournament.

The competition started in 2014 with eight teams. The most expensive player in the inaugural PKL season earned a salary of approximately ₹13 lakh. The upcoming Pro Kabaddi season will be the competition's ninth edition and will feature 12 teams.

A mega PKL auction took place in August, where Pawan Sehrawat earned a record deal worth ₹2.26 crore from the Tamil Thalaivas.

Speaking with reporters at a press conference ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2022, Anupam Goswami said that the organizers have always focused on putting the fans first and stated this approach has helped the PKL in touching newer heights. Goswami said:

"Fans and the spectators are at the heart of any sport and we will look to set new benchmarks for in-stadia fan activities this season. The main focus of the League has been the fans and there is no success in sport without succeeding with the fans."

Goswami further stated that a continuously evolving league model has helped the league earn more fans. He concluded by saying that providing high-quality competition has been one of the focal points of the organizing team.

"We have a lot of expectations from him" - Mahender Singh has high hopes for Vikash Kandola in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Bengaluru Bulls skipper Mahender Singh was also present at the press conference. The Bulls signed former Haryana Steelers star Vikash Kandola for ₹1.7 crore at this year's auction. When asked about Khandola's arrival in the Bulls squad, Mahender said:

"Vikash is a good raider and he has performed in the previous seasons of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League. We have a lot of expectations from him. I hope that he plays well this season and helps us win many matches."

Bengaluru Bulls will start their new season on their home turf against the Telugu Titans tomorrow evening (October 7). It will be interesting to see if they can get off to a winning start.

