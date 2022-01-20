"The rule is perfect"- Bengal Warriors coach BC Ramesh on Mohammad Nabibakhsh's controversial 8-point raid against Bengaluru Bulls

Bengal Warriors coach BC Ramesh has defended the rule of considering the defenders self out even if they follow the raider in the lobby without any struggle. He highlighted that the rule has existed for a long time.

Speaking to media after the match against Bengaluru Warriors, BC Ramesh offered his views on the eight-point raid by Mohammad Nabibakhsh that changed the game.

The Iranian all-rounder stepped into the lobby without any struggle. Six defenders from the Bengaluru Bulls followed him and the team was all out. Commenting on the rule, BC Ramesh said:

"For a long time, the rule is perfect. Our raider did not touch any defender and stepped into the lobby. After that, the opposition's team defenders landed in the lobby. Without struggle if you enter the lobby, you are out. It has happened many times, that is the system."

The same thing happened last season: Bengal Warriors coach BC Ramesh points out similarity between season 7 and 8

Bengal Warriors avenged their first-round defeat to the Bengaluru Bulls with a one-point victory earlier tonight. BC Ramesh mentioned how the two teams played out close encounters last season as well and added:

"I am very happy. Last season also same thing had happened. First they won by a point and then we won by one point. Both matches were tough. All teams are equally strong now. I am very happy. It was very important for us to win because after this victory, we have climbed from eighth to fourth position on the points table."

Earlier, the Patna Pirates were scheduled to take on the Bengaluru Bulls, but at the last minute, PKL organizers replaced Bengaluru's original opponent with the Bengal Warriors. BC Ramesh said that his men were not ready but still performed well enough to win.

"We were not ready for the match because it was a last-minute change. But credit to the players, they performed really well," he signed off.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Warriors will be in action again tomorrow when they lock horns with Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha.

Edited by Parimal