"The team has a lot of confidence in me"- Nitin Rawal ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 season [Exclusive]

After a disappointing last couple of seasons, the Bengal Warriors, who won their maiden Pro Kabaddi title in season 7, have undergone a significant squad reshuffle, placing considerable faith in emerging talent. While the squad is filled with young, up-and-coming players, they have a highly experienced star among them.

Nitin "The Dynamic Allrounder" Rawal was bought for a whopping Rs. 30 lakhs by the Bengal Warriors for Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The kabaddi player, hailing from Haryana, is looking to help the Warriors win another title.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Nitin offered valuable insights into the team’s preparation ahead of the highly anticipated Pro Kabaddi 2023 season and also shared his recent experiences at the Asian Games.

Q: You shifted from the Haryana Steelers to the Bengal Warriors this year, and there hasn’t been much time between the auction and the start of the season this time around. Have you been able to adjust?

Nitin: I've been part of the India camp for the last six months, continuing my practice there. So, I've been in training for a continuous 12 months. I'm in good shape and working closely with the training team. Combinations usually settle within a month, which is ample time to figure things out. So, adjustment hasn't been an issue.

Q: Do you have any personal goals or milestones for this season?

Nitin: The team has a lot of confidence in me. My focus is on performing well for both myself and the team. Winning the trophy is the main goal. I don't play for personal points; it's all about the team's success. Even if my score is low, it doesn’t matter as long as the team wins.

Q: Which teams do you think will give the Warriors a tough fight this season?

Nitin: All the teams are good. As the team continues to play together, the team that settles the fastest will do well.

Q: On paper, do you think some teams look stronger?

Nitin: I think all the teams are strong. All the teams have good raiders; they are all in the league for a reason.

Q: The cricket World Cup final took place recently; did you watch it with the team together? How was it?

Nitin: I was at home at that time. It was very sad to see, but it is a game. If we win 10 matches in a row, we are bound to lose at some point; it is the nature of sport.

Q: You won the Asian Games gold recently. How did you feel after the match?

Nitin: All players have a dream to represent India, and I think I am lucky enough to get the opportunity to represent the country. Our only aim was to continue training properly, and the last six months have been great in those terms because India lost at the Asian Games last time around and all the players and coaches had the same goal: to win the gold medal. And we were very happy. I was very happy that we could achieve that.

Q: This year, the home and away format is back. Will the support of the home crowd make a difference?

Nitin: The support of the home crowd is vital for all the teams. When we return to the home ground for the first time in three years, it will feel very good. It is very exciting that we will play in our home ground once again. We will get that extra support.

Q: Mumbai and Pune are likely to provide significant support due to many players hailing from Maharashtra. Will that also have an impact?

Nitin: Yes, most of the players are from Maharashtra. Their family will come. We will get a lot of support from those who love us, so that will be great.

Q: This time there is no one experienced enough for the position of third raider in the team. Could we see you taking up raiding responsibilities?

Nitin: No, I might do it occasionally. But it is not like that. We have Maninder, Shrikant, and a lot of great NYP raiders; we have Nitin, Prashant, and one or two boys. You will get to see them in the match.

Q: The team has a considerable number of youngsters. What's your take on that?

Nitin: All the teams are focusing on youngsters. The coaches have a lot of trust in them, and all their teammates have trust in them too. The youngsters are doing well in the camp, and we have full faith that they will play well.

Q: You won the Asian Games and are such a big player who everyone looks up to. What advice do you give the youngsters on the team?

Nitin: During practice sessions, I share advice on techniques and strategies, I tell them not to catch in this manner, or they have to start the raid from here. Since they play together in local tournaments, they also play together in the railways. They are familiar with each other, so it helps.